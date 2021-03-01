A lista completa de vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2021

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Normal People

O Gambito da Rainha

The Undoing

Small Axe

Nada Ortodoxa

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha

Shira Haas, Nada Ortodoxa

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True