As estrelas indicadas pela primeira vez no Globo de Ouro 2021
A lista completa de vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2021

01 mar, 2021
Golden Globes, TrophyNBC

O Globo de Ouro 2021 está dando o que falar! A cerimônia que vai premiar os melhores da TV e do cinema acontece neste domingo, 28, direto de Beverly Hills, na Califórnia. 

E além das estrelas veteranas, temos indicados que podem levar seu primeiro troféu na grande noite! São eles Anya Taylor-Joy, por seu papel em O Gambito da RainhaLeslie Odom, Jr., pelo filme Uma Noite em Miami, e Emma Corrin, estrela de The Crown

Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores da premiação:

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Melhor Série de Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

John O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great 

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Normal People

O Gambito da Rainha

The Undoing

Small Axe

Nada Ortodoxa

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV 

Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha

Shira Haas, Nada Ortodoxa

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV 

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Melhor Filme de Drama

Nomadland

Mank

Meu Pai

Promising Young Woman

Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

A Festa de Formatura

Melhor Direção em Filme

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, Uma Noite em Miami

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor Roteiro em Filme

Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, Meu Pai

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama

Viola Davis, A Voz Suprema do Blues

Andra Day, Estados Unidos vs. Billie Holiday 

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, A Voz Suprema do Blues

Anthony Hopkins, Meu Pai

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, Eu Me Importo

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte

James Corden, A Festa de Formatura

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Sacha Baron Cohen, Os 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas e o Messias Negro

Jared Leto, Os Pequenos Vestígios

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., Uma Noite em Miami

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Glenn Close, Era Uma Vez Um Sonho

Olivia Colman, Meu Pai

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amana Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, Relatos do Mundo

Melhor Canção Original

"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" Uma Noite em Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" Estados Unidos vs. Billie Holiday 

"Fight for You" Judas e o Messias Negro

"Hear My Voice" Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, Relatos do Mundo

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Melhor Animação

Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era

Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica

A Caminho da Lua

Soul

Wolfwalkers

