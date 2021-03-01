A lista completa de vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2021

O Globo de Ouro 2021 está dando o que falar! A cerimônia que vai premiar os melhores da TV e do cinema acontece neste domingo, 28, direto de Beverly Hills, na Califórnia.
E além das estrelas veteranas, temos indicados que podem levar seu primeiro troféu na grande noite! São eles Anya Taylor-Joy, por seu papel em O Gambito da Rainha, Leslie Odom, Jr., pelo filme Uma Noite em Miami, e Emma Corrin, estrela de The Crown.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores da premiação:
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Melhor Série de Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
John O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
John O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Normal People
O Gambito da Rainha
The Undoing
Small Axe
Nada Ortodoxa
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha
Shira Haas, Nada Ortodoxa
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Melhor Filme de Drama
Nomadland
Mank
Meu Pai
Promising Young Woman
Os 7 de Chicago
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
A Festa de Formatura
Melhor Direção em Filme
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, Uma Noite em Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Melhor Roteiro em Filme
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, Meu Pai
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama
Viola Davis, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Andra Day, Estados Unidos vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Anthony Hopkins, Meu Pai
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, Eu Me Importo
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
James Corden, A Festa de Formatura
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Sacha Baron Cohen, Os 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas e o Messias Negro
Jared Leto, Os Pequenos Vestígios
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., Uma Noite em Miami
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Glenn Close, Era Uma Vez Um Sonho
Olivia Colman, Meu Pai
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amana Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, Relatos do Mundo
Melhor Canção Original
"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" Uma Noite em Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" Estados Unidos vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas e o Messias Negro
"Hear My Voice" Os 7 de Chicago
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, Relatos do Mundo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Melhor Animação
Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era
Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica
A Caminho da Lua
Soul
Wolfwalkers