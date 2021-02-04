Beleza GGKarol ConkáMarilyn MansonKardashiansVideosFotos
A lista completa de indicados ao SAG Awards 2021

Lily Collins, de Emily in Paris, e Daveed Diggs, de Hamilton, anunciaram os concorrentes. Veja!

por Elyse Dupre | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | 04 fev, 2021 20:38
Gary Oldman, 2018 SAG AwardsFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A temporada de premiações chegou com tudo! Após conhecermos os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021, os concorrentes do SAG Awards 2021 acabam de ser anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 4!

Lilly Collins, de Emily in Paris, e Daveed Diggs, de Hamilton, foram os responsáveis por anunciar alguns dos indicados. Jason George, de Station 19, Elizabeth McLaughlin, de Grand Hotel, e a presidente do SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris, também participaram da grande revelação.

A premiação acontece no dia 4 de abril, mas enquanto o grande dia não chega, que tal conferirmos quem são os artistas que podem levar o troféu para casa? Veja abaixo:

Fãs de Emily em Paris se surpreendem com indicações ao Globo de Ouro 2021

Melhor atriz de série limitada ou filme para TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Melhor ator de série limitada ou filme para TV
Bill Camp, O Gambito da Rainha
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga Para Matar
Linda Cardellini, Disque Amiga Para Matar
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek 

Pop TV

Melhor ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton


Melhor atriz em série de drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark

Melhor ator em série de comédia
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Melhor elenco em série de comédia
Dique Amiga Para Matar
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Melhor elenco em série de drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark


Melhor atriz coadjuvante de cinema
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Melhor ator coadjuvante de cinema
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Melhor atriz de cinema
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman 

David Lee/NETFLIX

Melhor ator de cinema
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Melhor elenco de cinema
Da 5 Bloods
A Voz Suprema do Blues
Minari
One Night In Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7


Melhor equipe de dublês em filme de ação
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mulher-Maravilha 1984

Melhor equipe de dublês em série de comédia ou drama
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld

SAG Awards 2020: Momentos espontâneos

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Christina Applegate
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
Julia Butters, Margot Robbie
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images
Iain Armitage, Meryl Streep
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Francesca Reale, Camila Mendes
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Jack McBrayer, Daniel Levy
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Leslie Bibb
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Newton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger
John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost

