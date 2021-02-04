A lista completa de indicados ao SAG Awards 2021

A temporada de premiações chegou com tudo! Após conhecermos os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021, os concorrentes do SAG Awards 2021 acabam de ser anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 4!
Lilly Collins, de Emily in Paris, e Daveed Diggs, de Hamilton, foram os responsáveis por anunciar alguns dos indicados. Jason George, de Station 19, Elizabeth McLaughlin, de Grand Hotel, e a presidente do SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris, também participaram da grande revelação.
A premiação acontece no dia 4 de abril, mas enquanto o grande dia não chega, que tal conferirmos quem são os artistas que podem levar o troféu para casa? Veja abaixo:
Melhor atriz de série limitada ou filme para TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Melhor ator de série limitada ou filme para TV
Bill Camp, O Gambito da Rainha
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga Para Matar
Linda Cardellini, Disque Amiga Para Matar
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor elenco em série de comédia
Dique Amiga Para Matar
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Melhor elenco em série de drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de cinema
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Melhor ator coadjuvante de cinema
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Melhor atriz de cinema
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Melhor ator de cinema
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, A Voz Suprema do Blues
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Melhor elenco de cinema
Da 5 Bloods
A Voz Suprema do Blues
Minari
One Night In Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor equipe de dublês em filme de ação
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mulher-Maravilha 1984
Melhor equipe de dublês em série de comédia ou drama
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
