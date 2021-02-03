A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021

A temporada de premiação de 2021 está oficialmente aberta! Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro deste ano foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 3.
Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson fizeram as honras de apresentar os nomes da tão esperada lista. Como esperado, os nomeados são uma mistura de veteranos e recém-chegados, incluindo acenos para sucessos da Netflix, como Emily in Paris, Ratched e The Crown.
A cerimônia de premiação será mais uma vez apresentada por Tina Fey e Amy Poehler e vai ao ar no dia 28 de fevereiro.
A lista está sendo atualizada em tempo real. Confira!
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Melhor Série de Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
John O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Melhor Filme de Drama
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Melhor Direção em Filme
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7
Melhor Roteiro em Filme
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amana Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Melhor Canção Original
"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Melhor Animação
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers