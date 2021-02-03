Beleza GGStormiEvan Rachel WoodKardashiansVideosFotos
A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021

A temporada de premiação finalmente começou com os nomeados ao Globo de Ouro deste ano. Confira a lista!

Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear IRLNetflix

A temporada de premiação de 2021 está oficialmente aberta! Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro deste ano foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 3.

Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson fizeram as honras de apresentar os nomes da tão esperada lista. Como esperado, os nomeados são uma mistura de veteranos e recém-chegados, incluindo acenos para sucessos da Netflix, como Emily in Paris, Ratched e The Crown.

A cerimônia de premiação será mais uma vez apresentada por Tina Fey e Amy Poehler e vai ao ar no dia 28 de fevereiro.

A lista está sendo atualizada em tempo real. Confira!

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Melhor Série de Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

 

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

John O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great 

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV 

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV 

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

 

Melhor Filme de Drama

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

 

Melhor Direção em Filme

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Melhor Roteiro em Filme

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

 

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

 

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

 

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amana Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Melhor Canção Original

"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday 

"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wolfwalkers

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Melhor Animação

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

