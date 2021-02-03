A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021

Melhor Canção Original

"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday

"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wolfwalkers

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank