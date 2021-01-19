A lista de indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards 2021

Os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards 2021 estão entre nós! A Critics' Choice Association revelou nesta terça-feira 18, os seus nomeados – e os fãs viram alguns de suas programas favoritos na lista.
Ozark e The Crown lideram com seis indicações cada, enquanto Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt's Creek e What We Do in the Shadows receberam cinco nomeações.
Os indicados das categorias de Filme serão revelados em 8 de fevereiro. E, claro, todos nós teremos que esperar até a grande cerimônia para ver quais estrelas levarão o troféu para casa.
O 26º Critics' Choice Awards vai ao ar no domingo, 7 de março, na The CW. Taye Diggs retornará como anfitrião pelo terceiro ano consecutivo.
Veja abaixo as indicações:
Melhor Série Dramática
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Melhor Série de Comédia
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells, Black Monday (Showtime)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Melhor Minissérie
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Melhor Filme para TV
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)
John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)
Melhor Talk Show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Melhor Especial de Comédia
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Melhor Especial de Série
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)