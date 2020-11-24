A lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2021

O Grammy Awards 2021, a noite da música mais aguardada do ano, está chegando! A Academia de Gravação revelou os indicados da cerimônia do ano que vem durante uma transmissão ao vivo nesta terça-feira, 24.
O presidente presidente interino/CEO da organização, Harvey Mason Jr., anunciou os indicados com a ajuda de alguns nomes famosos, incluindo Dua Lipa, Gayle King, Mickey Guyton e Sharon Osbourne.
Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle e Imogen Heap também ajudaram a revelar os concorrentes.
Com 84 categorias, os fãs já podem ficar na expectativa, mas terão que esperar até a premiação que acontece em apenas dois meses! O 63º Grammy Awards será transmitido no domingo, dia 31 de janeiro, e terá Trevor Noah como anfitrião da noite.
Pronto para ver qual de seus artistas favoritos estão indicados? Veja a lista completa abaixo:
Gravação do ano:
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
Canção do ano:
"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box," Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Álbum do ano:
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
folklore, Taylor Swift
Artista revelação:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor performance Pop de Duo/Grupo
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Melhor álbum vocal pop
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
folklore, Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum de Dance/Eletrônico
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Melhor Performance de rock:
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," HAIM
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thunderca
Melhor Performance de rap:
"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop," DaBaby
"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior," Pop Smoke
Melhor álbum Country:
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard,Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will,Ashley McBryde
Melhor álbum urbano ou pop latino:
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Melhor álbum vocal de Jazz:
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper,Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Melhor álbum de Americana:
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo:
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Melhor álbum de música global:
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Melhor álbum falado (Inclui poesia, áudio books e narrativa):
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill , Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Melhor Filme Musical
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Melhor Performance de R&B
"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyonce
"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King
Melhor álbum de R&B
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Melhor clipe
"Adore You," Harry Styles
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé
"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak
"Goliath," Woodkid
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
Melhor canção de Rap
"The Bigger Picture"
"The Box"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Rockstar"
"Savage"
Mlehor álbum de Rap
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional:
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Proter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Melhor gravação de dance:
"On My Mind," Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High," Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference," Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both of Us," Jayda G
"10%," Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo:
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Melhor Performance de metal:
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip
Melhor canção de rock:
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost in Yesterday," Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not," Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika," Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
"Stay High," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Melhor álbum de rock:
A Hero's Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Melhor álbum de música alternativa:
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
JAIME, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Melhor performance de R&B Tradicional:
"Sit on Down," The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me," Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go," Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You," Ledisi
"Distance," Yebba
Melhor canção de R&B:
"Better Than I Imagine," Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Collide," Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
"Do It," Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
"Slow Down," Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Melhor performance de rap melódico:
"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later, "Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown, "Anderson .Paak
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room," Travis Scott
Melhor Performance solo country:
"Stick That In Your Country Song," Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
Melhor Performance Country de Duo/Group:
"All Night," Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean," Lady A
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
"Some People Do," Old Dominion
Melhor engenharia de álbum, não clássico
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips
Produtor do ano, Não-Clássico
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Melhor gravação remixada
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"
Melhor Engenharia de álbum, Clássico
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar"
Produtor do ano, Clássico
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Melhor composição instrumental
Baby Jack
Be Water II
Plumfield
Sputnik
Strata
O indicados estão sendo atualizados em tempo real.