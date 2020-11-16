PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Os vencedores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020
Os vencedores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

16 nov, 2020
Tapete VermelhoAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsInstanoticias2020 People's Choice Awards
2020 E! Peoples Choice Awards, PCAsE!

E nós já temos os vencedores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020! A cerimônia do E! PCA deste ano vai ao ar na noite deste domingo, 15, e premiará os melhores da Música, Filmes, TV e Cultura Pop, com votação dos fãs.

Foram mais de um bilhão de votos! E muitas estrelas foram indicadas, como Lady Gaga e Justin Bieber, que receberam 7 indicações cada um. Outros nomes notáveis são Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Will Smith e Charlize Theron.

E não podemos esquecer dos atletas, influenciadores digitais e humoristas que também estão indicados.

As apresentações do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

Já nomeamos três dos grandes vencedores de 2020 e mal podemos esperar para vê-los levar seus merecidos troféus esta noite.

Confira abaixo a lista completa dos ganhadores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020:

People's Champion Award 

VENCEDOR: Tyler Perry

Prêmio Ícone da Moda

VENCEDOR: Tracee Ellis Ross

Prêmio Ícone de 2020

VENCEDORA: Jennifer Lopez

 

FILME DE 2020

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

 

FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Kissing Booth 2      

The Lovebirds  

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You       

Bill & Ted Face The Music

 

FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2020

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn  

Bloodshot

Extraction        

Mulan 

Project Power  

Tenet

The Old Guard

 

FILME DE DRAMA DE 2020

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound      

I Still Believe    

The Invisible Man         

The High Note  

The Photograph

The Way Back  

 

FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob! 

Sonic The Hedgehog     

The Call of the Wild      

The Willoughbys          

Trolls World Tour

 

ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2020

Chris Hemsworth; Extraction

Jamie Foxx; Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda; Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg; Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr.;Dolittle

Tom Hanks; Greyhound

Vin Diesel;  Bloodshot

Will Smith; Bad Boys For Life

 

ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2020

Camila Mendes; Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron; The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss; The Invisible Man

Issa Rae; The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie; Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek; Like A Boss

Tiffany Haddish; Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens; Bad Boys For Life

 

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DO CINEMA DE 2020

Ben Affleck;  The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss; The Invisible Man

Issa Rae; The Photograph

KJ Apa; I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda;  Hamilton

Russell Crowe; Unhinged

Tom Hanks; Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross; The High Note

 

ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2020

David Spade; The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae; The Lovebirds

Joey King; The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves; Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo; To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson; The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek; Like A Boss

Will Ferrell; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

 

ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2020

Charlize Theron; The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth;  Extraction

Jamie Foxx; Project Power

John David Washington; Tenet

Margot Robbie; Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens; Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel; Bloodshot

Will Smith; Bad Boys For Life

 

PROGRAMA DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever         

Outer Banks     

The Bachelor   

The Masked Singer       

The Last Dance

This Is Us         

Tiger King

 

PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit         

Outer Banks     

Ozark  

Power 

Riverdale         

The Walking Dead        

This Is Us

 

PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Dead To Me     

Grown-Ish        

Insecure          

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever         

Saturday Night Live      

Schitt's Creek   

The Good Place

 

REALITY SHOW DE 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?        

Keeping Up with the Kardashians          

Love & Hip Hop: New York        

Love is Blind     

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills     

Below Deck Mediterranean      

Queer Eye

 

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2020

American Idol  

America's Got Talent    

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race       

The Bachelor   

The Challenge: Total Madness  

The Masked Singer       

The Voice

 

ATOR DE TV DE 2020     

Chase Stokes; Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse; Riverdale

Dan Levy; Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman; Ozark

Jesse Williams; Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus; The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown; This Is Us

Steve Carell; Space Force

 

ATRIZ DE TV DE 2020

Christina Applegate; Dead To Me

Danai Gurira; The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo; Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart; Riverdale

Mandy Moore; This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh; Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara; Modern Family

 

ESTRELA DE TV DE DRAMA DE 2020

Cole Sprouse; Riverdale

Chase Stokes; Outer Banks

Danai Gurira; The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo; Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore; This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh; Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown; This Is Us

 

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Christina Applegate; Dead To Me

Dan Levy; Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae; Insecure

Jameela Jamil; The Good Place

Kate McKinnon; Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell; The Good Place

Sofia Vergara; Modern Family

Yara Shahidi; Grown-ish

 

TALKSHOW DIÁRIO DE 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan  

Red Table Talk 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show       

The Kelly Clarkson Show           

The View         

The Wendy Williams Show       

Today  

 

TALKSHOW NOTURNO DE 2020

Conan  TO Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live       

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver      

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah         

The Late Late Show with James Corden 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert     

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 

PARTICIPANTE DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020         

Gigi Goode; RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss;  The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall; RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam); American Idol

Madison Prewett; The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss; The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski; The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli; The Circle

 

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020

Antoni Porowski; Queer Eye

Darcey & Stacey Silva; Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness; Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss; The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West; Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian; Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams; The Real Housewives of Atlanta

 

PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR DE 2020

Cheer  

Love Is Blind    

Never Have I Ever         

Normal People 

Outer Banks     

Ozark  

Schitt's Creek   

Tiger King

 

PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow       

Legacies          

Locke & Key     

Supergirl          

Supernatural    

Wynonna Earp

The Flash         

The Umbrella Academy

 

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE 2020

Bad Bunny       

Blake Shelton   

DaBaby

Drake  

J Balvin

Justin Bieber    

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

 

ARTISTA FEMININA DE 2020

Ariana Grande 

Billie Eilish       

Cardi B

Dua Lipa          

Lady Gaga        

Megan Thee Stallion    

Miley Cyrus      

Taylor Swift     

 

GRUPO DE 2020

5 Seconds of Summer   

BLACKPINK      

BTS      

Chloe X Halle   

CNCO  

Dan + Shay       

Jonas Brothers 

twenty one pilots

 

MÚSICA DE 2020

Break My Heart; Dua Lipa

Dynamite; BTS

Intentions; Justin Bieber

Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar; DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Savage; Megan Thee Stallion

Stuck with U; Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

 

ÁLBUM DE 2020

After Hours;  The Weeknd

Changes; Justin Bieber

Chromatica; Lady Gaga

Folklore; Taylor Swift

Future Nostalgia; Dua Lipa

High Off Life; Future

Map of the Soul: 7; BTS

YHLQMDLG; Bad Bunny

 

ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2020

Blake Shelton   

Kane Brown     

Keith Urban     

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan       

Luke Combs     

Miranda Lambert         

Thomas Rhett  

 

ARTISTA LATINO DE 2020      

Bad Bunny       

Becky G

Daddy Yankee  

J Balvin

Karol G

Nicky Jam        

Ozuna 

 

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2020

Ava Max          

BENEE 

Conan Gray      

Doja Cat          

Jack Harlow     

Roddy Ricch     

Saweetie         

Trevor Daniel

 

CLIPE DE 2020

Blinding Lights; The Weeknd

Dynamite; BTS

Holy; Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Ice Cream; BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez

Life Is Good; Future feat. Drake

Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

UN DIA (ONE DAY); J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy

WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

 

FEAT DE 2020

Be Kind; Marshmello, Halsey

Holy; Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Life Is Good; Future feat. Drake

Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar; DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Savage Remix; Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Whats Poppin Remix; Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

           

TRILHA SONORA DE 2020

About Love; Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton"

Boss Bitch; Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Loyal Brave True-From "Mulan" Christina Aguilera, Mulan

On Me;  Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob!

Only the Young; Taylor Swift, Miss Americana

Rare; Selena Gomez, Normal People

The Other Side; SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz World Tour   

 

ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS INTERNACIONAL DE 2020

Addison Rae    

Charli D'Amelio

David Dobrik    

Dixie D'Amelio 

Emma Chamberlain      

Jojo Siwa         

Liza Koshy        

Loren Gray       

 

INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2020

Antonio Garza  

Bretman Rock  

Desi Perkins     

Jackie Aina       

James Charles  

Nikita Dragun   

NikkieTutorials 

RCL Beauty

 

INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO BRASIL 2020

Alexandra Gurgel

Foquinha

Maisa

Matheus Mazzafera

Manu Gavassi

Valentina Sampaio

 

 

ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS DE 2020

Ariana Grande 

Britney Spears 

Justin Bieber    

Kim Kardashian West   

Kylie Jenner     

Lady Gaga        

LeBron James   

Selena Gomez  

           

BICHINHO DE 2020

Doug the Pug   

Esther the Wonder Pig 

Hosico 

Jiff Pom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat           

Shinjiro Ono     

Suki Cat

 

PROJETO DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Dave Chapelle; 8:46                                                                 

George Lopez; George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half                                 

Hannah Gadsby; Hannah Gadsby: Douglas                                              

Jerry Seinfeld; Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill                           

Leslie Jones; Leslie Jones: Time Machine      

Jo Koy; Jo Koy: In His Elements             

Pete Davidson; Pete Davidson: Alive From NY                           

Jim Gaffigan; The Pale Tourist

 

ESTRELA ESTILOSA DE 2020

Janelle Monáe 

Kendall Jenner 

Kim Kardashian West   

Lady Gaga        

Lil Nas X           

Rihanna           

Timothee Chalamet      

Zendaya          

 

GAME CHANGER DE 2020

Bubba Wallace 

LeBron James   

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka   

Russell Wilson  

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

 

PODCAST POP DE 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard        

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil       

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad       

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

 

