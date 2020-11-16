E nós já temos os vencedores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020! A cerimônia do E! PCA deste ano vai ao ar na noite deste domingo, 15, e premiará os melhores da Música, Filmes, TV e Cultura Pop, com votação dos fãs.
Foram mais de um bilhão de votos! E muitas estrelas foram indicadas, como Lady Gaga e Justin Bieber, que receberam 7 indicações cada um. Outros nomes notáveis são Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Will Smith e Charlize Theron.
E não podemos esquecer dos atletas, influenciadores digitais e humoristas que também estão indicados.
Já nomeamos três dos grandes vencedores de 2020 e mal podemos esperar para vê-los levar seus merecidos troféus esta noite.
Confira abaixo a lista completa dos ganhadores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020:
People's Champion Award
VENCEDOR: Tyler Perry
Prêmio Ícone da Moda
VENCEDOR: Tracee Ellis Ross
Prêmio Ícone de 2020
VENCEDORA: Jennifer Lopez
FILME DE 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The King of Staten Island
The Kissing Booth 2
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face The Music
FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Project Power
Tenet
The Old Guard
FILME DE DRAMA DE 2020
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
The Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic The Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2020
Chris Hemsworth; Extraction
Jamie Foxx; Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda; Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg; Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr.;Dolittle
Tom Hanks; Greyhound
Vin Diesel; Bloodshot
Will Smith; Bad Boys For Life
ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2020
Camila Mendes; Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron; The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss; The Invisible Man
Issa Rae; The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie; Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek; Like A Boss
Tiffany Haddish; Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens; Bad Boys For Life
ESTRELA DE DRAMA DO CINEMA DE 2020
Ben Affleck; The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss; The Invisible Man
Issa Rae; The Photograph
KJ Apa; I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda; Hamilton
Russell Crowe; Unhinged
Tom Hanks; Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross; The High Note
ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2020
David Spade; The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae; The Lovebirds
Joey King; The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves; Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo; To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson; The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek; Like A Boss
Will Ferrell; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2020
Charlize Theron; The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth; Extraction
Jamie Foxx; Project Power
John David Washington; Tenet
Margot Robbie; Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens; Bad Boys For Life
Vin Diesel; Bloodshot
Will Smith; Bad Boys For Life
PROGRAMA DE 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Masked Singer
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA DE 2020
Dead To Me
Grown-Ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
REALITY SHOW DE 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Below Deck Mediterranean
Queer Eye
PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2020
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
ATOR DE TV DE 2020
Chase Stokes; Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse; Riverdale
Dan Levy; Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman; Ozark
Jesse Williams; Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus; The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown; This Is Us
Steve Carell; Space Force
ATRIZ DE TV DE 2020
Christina Applegate; Dead To Me
Danai Gurira; The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo; Grey's Anatomy
Lili Reinhart; Riverdale
Mandy Moore; This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh; Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara; Modern Family
ESTRELA DE TV DE DRAMA DE 2020
Cole Sprouse; Riverdale
Chase Stokes; Outer Banks
Danai Gurira; The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo; Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore; This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh; Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown; This Is Us
ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2020
Christina Applegate; Dead To Me
Dan Levy; Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae; Insecure
Jameela Jamil; The Good Place
Kate McKinnon; Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell; The Good Place
Sofia Vergara; Modern Family
Yara Shahidi; Grown-ish
TALKSHOW DIÁRIO DE 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
TALKSHOW NOTURNO DE 2020
Conan TO Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
PARTICIPANTE DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020
Gigi Goode; RuPaul's Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss; The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall; RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Diaz (Just Sam); American Idol
Madison Prewett; The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss; The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski; The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli; The Circle
ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020
Antoni Porowski; Queer Eye
Darcey & Stacey Silva; Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness; Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss; The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West; Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian; Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams; The Real Housewives of Atlanta
PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR DE 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King
PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
ARTISTA MASCULINO DE 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMININA DE 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
GRUPO DE 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
MÚSICA DE 2020
Break My Heart; Dua Lipa
Dynamite; BTS
Intentions; Justin Bieber
Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar; DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Savage; Megan Thee Stallion
Stuck with U; Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
ÁLBUM DE 2020
After Hours; The Weeknd
Changes; Justin Bieber
Chromatica; Lady Gaga
Folklore; Taylor Swift
Future Nostalgia; Dua Lipa
High Off Life; Future
Map of the Soul: 7; BTS
YHLQMDLG; Bad Bunny
ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2020
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA LATINO DE 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
CLIPE DE 2020
Blinding Lights; The Weeknd
Dynamite; BTS
Holy; Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
Ice Cream; BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez
Life Is Good; Future feat. Drake
Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
UN DIA (ONE DAY); J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy
WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
FEAT DE 2020
Be Kind; Marshmello, Halsey
Holy; Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
Life Is Good; Future feat. Drake
Rain On Me; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar; DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Savage Remix; Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
WAP; Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Whats Poppin Remix; Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
TRILHA SONORA DE 2020
About Love; Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"
Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton"
Boss Bitch; Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn
Loyal Brave True-From "Mulan" Christina Aguilera, Mulan
On Me; Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob!
Only the Young; Taylor Swift, Miss Americana
Rare; Selena Gomez, Normal People
The Other Side; SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz World Tour
ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS INTERNACIONAL DE 2020
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Jojo Siwa
Liza Koshy
Loren Gray
INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2020
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkieTutorials
RCL Beauty
INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO BRASIL 2020
Alexandra Gurgel
Foquinha
Maisa
Matheus Mazzafera
Manu Gavassi
Valentina Sampaio
ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS DE 2020
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
BICHINHO DE 2020
Doug the Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiff Pom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
PROJETO DE COMÉDIA DE 2020
Dave Chapelle; 8:46
George Lopez; George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
Hannah Gadsby; Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld; Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Leslie Jones; Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Jo Koy; Jo Koy: In His Elements
Pete Davidson; Pete Davidson: Alive From NY
Jim Gaffigan; The Pale Tourist
ESTRELA ESTILOSA DE 2020
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya
GAME CHANGER DE 2020
Bubba Wallace
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
PODCAST POP DE 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
I Weigh with Jameela Jamil
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Staying In with Emily & Kumail
The Viall Files