Os vencedores do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DO CINEMA DE 2020

Ben Affleck; The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss; The Invisible Man

Issa Rae; The Photograph

KJ Apa; I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda; Hamilton

Russell Crowe; Unhinged

Tom Hanks; Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross; The High Note

ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2020

David Spade; The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae; The Lovebirds

Joey King; The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves; Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo; To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson; The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek; Like A Boss

Will Ferrell; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2020

Charlize Theron; The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth; Extraction

Jamie Foxx; Project Power

John David Washington; Tenet

Margot Robbie; Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens; Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel; Bloodshot

Will Smith; Bad Boys For Life

PROGRAMA DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-Ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

REALITY SHOW DE 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Below Deck Mediterranean

Queer Eye

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice