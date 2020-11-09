KardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsBorn to FashionVideosFotos

A lista completa de vencedores do MTV EMA 2020

O grupo de k-pop BTS foi o grande ganhador da premiação virtual que aconteceu nesse domingo, 8. Confira!

O MTV EMA 2020, que aconteceu nesse domingo, 8, premiou os melhores da música. Devido à pandemia do coronavírus, a premiação foi virtual e contou com grandes vencedores, como BTS, que lidera a lista, Cardi B, Lady GagaColdplay, Karol GHayley Williams e YUNGBLUD.

Várias celebridades mostraram seus looks de tapete vermelho em um pré-evento na última semana. Já os artistas e bandas aceitaram seus prêmios ao redor do mundo através de vídeos pré-gravados.

O BTS levou 4 troféus para casa das cinco categorias nas quais foi indicado. Após vencerem como Melhor Grupo, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, RM disse: "Vamos continuar trabalhando duro para ser um grupo que consegue tocar os corações das pessoas e levar esperança através da música".

A girl band Little Mix apresentou o evento, que foi filmado de diversas locações, incluindo Londres e Budapeste. O grupo também cantou seu novo single "Sweet Melody". Alicia KeysDoja CatSam Smith e Zara Larsson também se apresentaram na grande noite. 

Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:

Melhor Clipe
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Artista do Ano
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Canção do Ano
BTS, "Dynamite" 
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Melhor Parceria
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

Artista Pop
Little Mix
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga

Melhor Grupo
BTS 
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Artista Revelação
Doja Cat
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Melhores Fãs
BTS 
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Artista Latino
Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Artista de Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Artista de Hip-Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Artista de Eletrônico
David Guetta 
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Artista Alternativo
Hayley Williams
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

Clipe pelo Bem
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Aposta do Ano
YUNGBLUD
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows

Melhor Live Virtual
BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Relembre os melhores looks do MTV EMA 2019:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Halsey
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Niall Horan
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Becky G
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nicole Scherzinger
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Doutzen Kroes
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rosalia
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez

