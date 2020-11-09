A lista completa de vencedores do MTV EMA 2020

Clipe pelo Bem

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"

Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Aposta do Ano

YUNGBLUD

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Melhor Live Virtual

BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute