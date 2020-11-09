A lista completa de vencedores do MTV EMA 2020

O MTV EMA 2020, que aconteceu nesse domingo, 8, premiou os melhores da música. Devido à pandemia do coronavírus, a premiação foi virtual e contou com grandes vencedores, como BTS, que lidera a lista, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams e YUNGBLUD.
Várias celebridades mostraram seus looks de tapete vermelho em um pré-evento na última semana. Já os artistas e bandas aceitaram seus prêmios ao redor do mundo através de vídeos pré-gravados.
O BTS levou 4 troféus para casa das cinco categorias nas quais foi indicado. Após vencerem como Melhor Grupo, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, RM disse: "Vamos continuar trabalhando duro para ser um grupo que consegue tocar os corações das pessoas e levar esperança através da música".
A girl band Little Mix apresentou o evento, que foi filmado de diversas locações, incluindo Londres e Budapeste. O grupo também cantou seu novo single "Sweet Melody". Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith e Zara Larsson também se apresentaram na grande noite.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor Clipe
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Artista do Ano
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Canção do Ano
BTS, "Dynamite"
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Parceria
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"
Artista Pop
Little Mix
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Melhor Grupo
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Artista Revelação
Doja Cat
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Melhores Fãs
BTS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Artista Latino
Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artista de Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Artista de Hip-Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Artista de Eletrônico
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Artista Alternativo
Hayley Williams
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Clipe pelo Bem
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Aposta do Ano
YUNGBLUD
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Melhor Live Virtual
BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
Relembre os melhores looks do MTV EMA 2019: