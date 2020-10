Artista fabrica sabonetes com cheiros de seus ex-namorados

View this post on Instagram

ONLIFE_OFFLINE 2020 Cry Me a River.... Chemical Communication with Self. Research on the smell of FEAR / the FEAR of smell. Chemical signals emitted by my body in my sweat, when afraid, can be picked up by myself and can trigger fear in my brain and cause me cry. . Time for RE: I am Researching and Restoring Recordings and Remember to Reconsider, Remain and Resist..... Archival continuation of the project FEAR started in 2002 with and for MIT. In humans and other animals, fear is modulated by the process of cognition and learning. Thus fear is judged as rational or appropriate and irrational or inappropriate. An irrational fear is called a phobia. Fear is closely related to the emotion anxiety, which occurs as the result of threats that are perceived to be uncontrollable or unavoidable. The fear response serves survival by engendering appropriate behavioral responses, so it has been preserved throughout evolution. Sociological and organizational research also suggests that individuals’ fears are not solely dependent on their nature but are also shaped by their social relations and culture, which guide their understanding of when and how much fear to feel. #chemicalcommunication #extinctionofemotions #fear #onlife #offline #covid #future #smellresearch #emotionalintelligence #collaboaration #communication #codingself #self #ei #sssl_berlin #bigsystemthinking #chemistry #biology #neuroscience #sociology #politics#mit