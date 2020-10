Bridgerton, nova série de Shonda Rhimes, é revelada e fãs reagem na web

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been a fan of @juliaquinnauthor’s Bridgerton series since I can remember. The originality. The sexiness. The storytelling. Everything about it. I quickly knew that @shondaland had to turn them into a series. There isn’t anyone better that I can think of than our Shondaland family @chrisvandusen to be the pioneer for this project. To have @regejean, @phoebedynevor, and @julieandrews — yes, THE Julie Andrews — be part of this talented cast is a bonus. People. Get ready. Get excited. Things are happening. We’ll see you on December 25th.