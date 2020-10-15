A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Music Awards 2020

O Billboard Music Awards 2020 rolou nessa quarta-feira, 14, e premiou os melhores da música! Post Malone foi o grande vitorioso da noite com 9 troféus, incluindo o de Melhor Artista e Melhor Artista Masculino. Outros ganhadores notáveis da noite foram Billie Eilish, Khalid e Lil Nas X.
Pela terceira vez, Kelly Clarkson apresentou a cerimônia, mas dessa vez direto do Dolby Theater, em Los Angeles, diferente dos outro anos, nos quais a premiação aconteceu em Las Vegas.
Além disso, o evento também não contou com tapete vermelho devido às restrições da pandemia do coronavírus.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor Artista
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum do top 200
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Melhor música do top Hot 100
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Melhor artista masculino
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista feminina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo/Grupo
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Artista revelação
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Votação dos fãs)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Melhor artista do Top Hot 100
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Melhor desempenho de artista em streaming
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor desempenho de artista em vendas de música
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor desempenho de artista em rádio
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Melhor artista de redes sociais (Votação de fãs)
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Melhor turnê
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Melhor artista R&B masculino
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Melhor artista R&B feminina
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Melhor turnê R&B
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Melhor artista de rap
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Melhor artista de rap masculino
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Melhor artista de rap feminina
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor turnê de rap
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor artista country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista country masculino
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista country feminina
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Melhor Duo/Grupo country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Melhor turnê country
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Melhor artista de rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Melhor turnê de rock
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Melhor artista latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Melhor artista Dance/Eletrônico
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Melhor artista cristão
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Melhor artista gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Melhor trilha sonora
"Aladdin"
"Descendants 3"
"Frozen II"
"K-12" by Melanie Martinez
"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe
Melhor álbum de R&B
Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid Free, Spirit
Summer Walker, Over It
Melhor álbum de Rap
DaBaby, Kirk
Juice WRLD, Death Race For Love
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug, So Much Fun
Melhor álbum Country
Kane Brown, Experiment
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris, Girl
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Melhor álbum de Rock
The Lumineers, III
Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Tool, Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Melhor álbum Latino
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
Farruko, Gangalee
Maluma, 11:11
Romeo Santos, Utopía
Sech, Sueños
Melhor álbum de Dance/Eletrônico
Avicii, Tim
The Chainsmokers, World War Joy
Illenium, Ascend
Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker, Different World
Melhor álbum cristão
Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns, Only Jesus
Hillsong, United People
Skillet, Victorious
Kanye West, Jesus is King
Melhor álbum Gospel
Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen
William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born
Kanye West, Jesus is King
Melhor música de Streaming
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Música mais vendida
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Melhor música de Rádio
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Melehor colaboração (Votaçãos dos fãs)
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Melhor música de R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Doja Cat & Tyga, "Juicy"
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Good As Hell"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Melhor música de Rap
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Post Malone & Swae Lee ,"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Melhor música Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Old Dominion, "One Man Band"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses"
Mlehor música de Rock
Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay"
Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Twenty One Pilots, "Chlorine"
Twenty One Pilots, "The Hype"
Melhor música Latina
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, "China"
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaita"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, "Con Calma"
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, "No Me Conoce"
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Melhor música Dance/Eletrônico
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me"
Illenium & Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart"
Kygo x Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"
Marshmello ft. Chvrches, "Here With Me"
Melhor música cristã
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, "Raise A Hallelujah"
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, "Nobody"
Lauren Daigle, "Rescue"
For King & Country, "God Only Knows"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Melhor música Gospel
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
Kanye West, "Closed on Sunday"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kanye West, "On God"
Kanye West, "Selah"