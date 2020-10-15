KardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsBorn to FashionVideosFotos
Mais recentes

A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Music Awards 2020

A premiação aconteceu no Dolby Theater, em Los Angeles, nessa quarta-feira, 14

por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | 15 out, 2020 13:57Tags
MúsicaAwardsInstanoticiasBillboard Music Awards
Post Malone, 2020 Billboard Music Awards, ShowChristopher Polk/NBC

O Billboard Music Awards 2020 rolou nessa quarta-feira, 14, e premiou os melhores da música! Post Malone foi o grande vitorioso da noite com 9 troféus, incluindo o de Melhor Artista e Melhor Artista Masculino. Outros ganhadores notáveis da noite foram Billie Eilish, Khalid e Lil Nas X.

Pela terceira vez, Kelly Clarkson apresentou a cerimônia, mas dessa vez direto do Dolby Theater, em Los Angeles, diferente dos outro anos, nos quais a premiação aconteceu em Las Vegas. 

Além disso, o evento também não contou com tapete vermelho devido às restrições da pandemia do coronavírus. 

Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:

leia também
Entenda a votação turbo do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

Melhor Artista

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum do top 200

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Melhor música do top Hot 100

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Trending Histórias

1

Andressa Suita e Gusttavo Lima não vão dividir fortuna, diz colunista

2

Kardashians tentam entender briga de Kendall e Kylie Jenner

3

Andressa Suita fala sobre separação com Gusttavo Lima: "Foi um choque"

Rich Polk/NBC

Melhor artista masculino

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista feminina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo/Grupo

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Artista revelação

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Votação dos fãs)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

leia também
A lista de indicados do E! People's Choice Awards 2020
Christopher Polk/NBC

Melhor artista do Top Hot 100

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone 

Melhor desempenho de artista em streaming

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

Melhor desempenho de artista em vendas de música

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift 

Melhor desempenho de artista em rádio

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone 

Melhor artista de redes sociais (Votação de fãs)

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Rich Polk/NBC

Melhor turnê

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran 

Melhor artista R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd 

Melhor artista R&B masculino

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd 

Melhor artista R&B feminina

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker 

Melhor turnê R&B

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid 

leia também
Blackpink vibra com indicações no E! People's Choice Awards 2020

Melhor artista de rap

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch 

Melhor artista de rap masculino

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Melhor artista de rap feminina

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion 

Melhor turnê de rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

 

Melhor artista country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett 

Melhor artista country masculino

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett 

Melhor artista country feminina

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood 

Melhor Duo/Grupo country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion 

Melhor turnê country

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait 

Melhor artista de rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

leia também
O E! People's Choice Awards 2020 já tem data
Todd Williamson/NBC

Melhor turnê de rock

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones 

Melhor artista latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos 

Melhor artista Dance/Eletrônico

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello 

Melhor artista cristão

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West 

Melhor artista gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Christopher Polk/NBC

Melhor trilha sonora

"Aladdin"

"Descendants 3"

"Frozen II"

"K-12" by Melanie Martinez

"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe 

Melhor álbum de R&B

Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid Free, Spirit

Summer Walker, Over It

Melhor álbum de Rap

DaBaby, Kirk

Juice WRLD, Death Race For Love

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug, So Much Fun

Melhor álbum Country

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

 

Melhor álbum de Rock

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Melhor álbum Latino

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

Farruko, Gangalee

Maluma, 11:11

Romeo Santos, Utopía

Sech, Sueños

Melhor álbum de Dance/Eletrônico

Avicii, Tim

The Chainsmokers, World War Joy

Illenium, Ascend

Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker, Different World

Melhor álbum cristão

Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns, Only Jesus

Hillsong, United People

Skillet, Victorious

Kanye West, Jesus is King

Melhor álbum Gospel

Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen

William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born

Kanye West, Jesus is King

Melhor música de Streaming

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" 

Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020

Música mais vendida

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country" 

Melhor música de Rádio

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" 

Melehor colaboração (Votaçãos dos fãs)

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Melhor música de R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Doja Cat & Tyga, "Juicy"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Good As Hell"

The Weeknd, "Heartless" 

Melhor música de Rap

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone & Swae Lee ,"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Post Malone, "Wow." 

leia também
Tyler Perry receberá o People's Champion Award no E! People's Choice Awards 2020
Christopher Polk/NBC

Melhor música Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Old Dominion, "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" 

Mlehor música de Rock

Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay"

Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Twenty One Pilots, "Chlorine"

Twenty One Pilots, "The Hype" 

Melhor música Latina

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, "China"

Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaita"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, "Con Calma"

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, "No Me Conoce"

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"

Melhor música Dance/Eletrônico

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me"

Illenium & Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart"

Kygo x Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"

Marshmello ft. Chvrches, "Here With Me" 

Melhor música cristã

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, "Raise A Hallelujah"

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, "Nobody"

Lauren Daigle, "Rescue"

For King & Country, "God Only Knows"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Melhor música Gospel

Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"

Kanye West, "Closed on Sunday"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kanye West, "On God"

Kanye West, "Selah"

Trending Histórias

1

Andressa Suita e Gusttavo Lima não vão dividir fortuna, diz colunista

2

Kardashians tentam entender briga de Kendall e Kylie Jenner

3

Andressa Suita fala sobre separação com Gusttavo Lima: "Foi um choque"

4

Timothée Chalamet se sentiu "constrangido" após fotos no iate com Lily-Rose Depp

5
Mais recentes

A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Music Awards 2020