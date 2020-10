Depois dos modelos micro, grife lança a bolsa-pulseira

View this post on Instagram

The #PradaFW20 campaign is proposed not as inert imagery, but as an action - an online #auction in collaboration with @Sothebys, staged in #Fall20.⠀ Proceeds generated will be donated to benefit @UNESCO educational projects, expanding inclusion in education for vulnerable populations across the globe. The #auction artifacts are drawn from the universes of the Prada Fall/Winter 2020 men’s and women’s shows: fashion items, alongside photographic prints, show invitations, pieces drawn from the runway décor.⠀ Discover a small number of items from the auction for the first time via link in bio.⠀ -⠀ Details of further items will be released over the coming months, before the full auction catalogue is published online in time for the launch of the auction on #October2, 2020.⠀ -⠀ Backstage Photographers: @Arnold_Daniel, @GigiHadid, #PhilMeech, @KevinTachman⠀ Creative director & film: @FerdinandoVerderi⠀ -⠀ #PradaToolsOfMemory⠀ #PradaSothebys