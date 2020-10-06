A lista completa de indicados ao MTV EMA 2020

Se você curte uma premiação cheia de astros, já pode comemorar! Os indicados ao MTV EMA 2020 acabam de ser revelados nesta terça-feira, 6.
Lady Gaga lidera concorrendo em 7 categorias: melhor artista, melhor artista pop, melhor artista dos EUA, melhores fãs, melhor clipe, melhor música, e melhor parceria com Ariana Grande. O BTS e Justin Bieber vêm logo atrás com 5 indicações cada. Além disso, Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem como melhor artista brasileiro. Quem será que vai levar a melhor?
Segundo o site oficial da premiação, os troféus serão entregues ao artistas que receberem mais votos dos fãs. O evento vai ao ar no dia 8 de novembro.
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
Melhor artista brasileiro
Anitta
Djonga
Emicida
Ludmilla
Pabllo Vittar
Melhor clipe
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft Drake
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Artista
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Melhor música
BTS, "Dynamite"
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Melhor parceria
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft Quavo
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"
Melhor artista pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Melhor grupo
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Artista revelação
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Melhores fãs
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Melhor artista latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Melhor artista de rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Melhor artista de Hip-Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Melhor artista eletrônico
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Melhor artista alternativo
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Melhor clipe por uma causa
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Aposta do ano
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Melhor live virtual
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
Melhor artista canadense
Alessia Cara
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
Johnny Orlando
Jessie Reyez
Melhor artista americano
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Relembre abaixo os looks de Lady Gaga no MTV VMA 2020: