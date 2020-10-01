A lista de indicados do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

1. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

2. Like A Boss

3. The King of Staten Island

4. The Kissing Booth 2

5. The Lovebirds

6. The Wrong Missy

7. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

8. Bill & Ted Face The Music

FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2020

1. Bad Boys For Life

2. Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

3. Bloodshot

4. Extraction

5. Mulan

6. Project Power

7. Tenet

8. The Old Guard

FILME DE DRAMA DE 2020

1. Hamilton

2. Dangerous Lies

3. Greyhound

4. I Still Believe

5. The Invisible Man

6. The High Note

7. The Photograph

8. The Way Back

FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2020

1. Dolittle

2. My Spy

3. Onward

4. Scoob!

5. Sonic The Hedgehog

6. The Call of the Wild

7. The Willoughbys

8. Trolls World Tour

ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2020

Ator Filme

1. Chris Hemsworth Extraction

2. Jamie Foxx Project Power

3. Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

4. Mark Wahlberg Spenser Confidential

5. Robert Downey Jr. Dolittle

6. Tom Hanks Greyhound

7. Vin Diesel Bloodshot

8. Will Smith Bad Boys For Life

ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2020

Atriz Filme

1. Camila Mendes Dangerous Lies

2. Charlize Theron The Old Guard

3. Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man

4. Issa Rae The Lovebirds

5. Margot Robbie Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6. Salma Hayek Like A Boss

7. Tiffany Haddish Like A Boss

8. Vanessa Hudgens Bad Boys For Life

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DO CINEMA DE 2020

Estrela Filme

1. Ben Affleck The Way Back

2. Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man

3. Issa Rae The Photograph

4. KJ Apa I Still Believe

5. Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

6. Russell Crowe Unhinged

7. Tom Hanks Greyhound

8. Tracee Ellis Ross The High Note

ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2020

Estrela Filme

1. David Spade The Wrong Missy

2. Issa Rae The Lovebirds

3. Joey King The Kissing Booth 2

4. Keanu Reeves Bill & Ted Face the Music

5. Noah Centineo To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

6. Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island

7. Salma Hayek Like A Boss

8. Will Ferrell Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2020

Estrela Filme

1. Charlize Theron The Old Guard

2. Chris Hemsworth Extraction

3. Jamie Foxx Project Power

4. John David Washington Tenet

5. Margot Robbie Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6. Vanessa Hudgens Bad Boys For Life

7. Vin Diesel Bloodshot

8. Will Smith Bad Boys For Life

PROGRAMA DE 2020

1. Grey's Anatomy

2. Never Have I Ever

3. Outer Banks

4. The Bachelor

5. The Masked Singer

6. The Last Dance

7. This Is Us

8. Tiger King

PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE 2020

1. Grey's Anatomy

2. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

3. Outer Banks

4. Ozark

5. Power

6. Riverdale

7. The Walking Dead

8. This Is Us

PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

1. Dead To Me

2. Grown-Ish

3. Insecure

4. Modern Family

5. Never Have I Ever

6. Saturday Night Live

7. Schitt's Creek

8. The Good Place

REALITY SHOW DE 2020

1. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

2. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

3. Love & Hip Hop: New York

4. Love is Blind

5. The Real Housewives of Atlanta

6. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

7. Below Deck Mediterranean

8. Queer Eye

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2020

1. American Idol

2. America's Got Talent

3. Top Chef

4. RuPaul's Drag Race

5. The Bachelor

6. The Challenge: Total Madness

7. The Masked Singer

8. The Voice

ATOR DE TV DE 2020

Ator Programa

1. Chase Stokes Outer Banks

2. Cole Sprouse Riverdale

3. Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

4. Jason Bateman Ozark

5. Jesse Williams Grey's Anatomy

6. Norman Reedus The Walking Dead

7. Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

8. Steve Carell Space Force

ATRIZ DE TV DE 2020

Atriz Programa

1. Christina Applegate Dead To Me

2. Danai Gurira The Walking Dead

3. Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy

4. Lili Reinhart Riverdale

5. Mandy Moore This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7. Sandra Oh Killing Eve

8. Sofia Vergara Modern Family

ESTRELA DE TV DE DRAMA DE 2020

Estrela Filme

1. Cole Sprouse Riverdale

2. Chase Stokes Outer Banks

3. Danai Gurira The Walking Dead

4. Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy

5. Mandy Moore This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7. Sandra Oh Killing Eve

8. Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

Estrela Programa

1. Christina Applegate Dead To Me

2. Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

3. Issa Rae Insecure

4. Jameela Jamil The Good Place

5. Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

6. Kristen Bell The Good Place

7. Sofia Vergara Modern Family

8. Yara Shahidi Grown-ish

TALKSHOW DIÁRIO DE 2020

1. Good Morning America

2. Live With Kelly & Ryan

3. Red Table Talk

4. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

5. The Kelly Clarkson Show

6. The View

7. The Wendy Williams Show

8. Today

TALKSHOW NOTURNO DE 2020

1. Conan TO Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

3. Jimmy Kimmel Live

4. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

5. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

PARTICIPANTE DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020

1. Gigi Goode RuPaul's Drag Race

2. Hannah Ann Sluss The Bachelor

3. Jaida Essence Hall RuPaul's Drag Race

4. Samantha Diaz (Just Sam) American Idol

5. Madison Prewett The Bachelor

6. Kandi Burruss The Masked Singer

7. Rob Gronkowski The Masked Singer

8. Sammie Cimarelli The Circle

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020

1. Antoni Porowski Queer Eye

2. Darcey & Stacey Silva Darcey & Stacey

3. Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye

4. Kandi Burruss The Real Housewives of Atlanta

5. Kim Kardashian West Keeping Up with the Kardashians

6. Khloe Kardashian Keeping Up with the Kardashians

7. Lisa Rinna The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Porsha Williams The Real Housewives of Atlanta

PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR DE 2020

1. Cheer

2. Love Is Blind

3. Never Have I Ever

4. Normal People

5. Outer Banks

6. Ozark

7. Schitt's Creek

8. Tiger King

PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2020

1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow

2. Legacies

3. Locke & Key

4. Supergirl

5. Supernatural

6. Wynonna Earp

7. The Flash

8. The Umbrella Academy

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE 2020

1. Bad Bunny

2. Blake Shelton

3. DaBaby

4. Drake

5. J Balvin

6. Justin Bieber

7. Lil Baby

8. The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMININA DE 2020

1. Ariana Grande

2. Billie Eilish

3. Cardi B

4. Dua Lipa

5. Lady Gaga

6. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Taylor Swift

GRUPO DE 2020

1. 5 Seconds of Summer

2. BLACKPINK

3. BTS

4. Chloe X Halle

5. CNCO

6. Dan + Shay

7. Jonas Brothers

8. twenty one pilots

MÚSICA DE 2020

1. Break My Heart Dua Lipa

2. Dynamite BTS

3. Intentions Justin Bieber

4. Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5. Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6. Savage Megan Thee Stallion

7. Stuck with U Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

8. WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

ÁLBUM DE 2020

1. After Hours The Weeknd

2. Changes Justin Bieber

3. Chromatica Lady Gaga

4. Folklore Taylor Swift

5. Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa

6. High Off Life Future

7. Map of the Soul: 7 BTS

8. YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny

ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2020

1. Blake Shelton

2. Kane Brown

3. Keith Urban

4. Kelsea Ballerini

5. Luke Bryan

6. Luke Combs

7. Miranda Lambert

8. Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA LATINO DE 2020

1. Bad Bunny

2. Becky G

3. Daddy Yankee

4. J Balvin

5. Karol G

6. Maluma

7. Nicky Jam

8. Ozuna

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2020

1. Ava Max

2. BENEE

3. Conan Gray

4. Doja Cat

5. Jack Harlow

6. Roddy Ricch

7. Saweetie

8. Trevor Daniel

CLIPE DE 2020

1. Blinding Lights The Weeknd

2. Dynamite BTS

3. Holy Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

4. Ice Cream BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez

5. Life Is Good Future feat. Drake

6. Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

7. UN DIA (ONE DAY) J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy

8. WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

FEAT DE 2020

1. Be Kind Marshmello, Halsey

2. Holy Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

3. Life Is Good Future feat. Drake

4. Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5. Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6. Savage Remix Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

7. WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

8. Whats Poppin Remix Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

TRILHA SONORA DE 2020

1. About Love Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

2. Alexander Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton"

3. Boss Bitch Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn

4. Loyal Brave True-From "Mulan" Christina Aguilera, Mulan

5. On Me Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob!

6. Only the Young Taylor Swift, Miss Americana

7. Rare Selena Gomez, Normal People

8. The Other Side SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz World Tour

ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS INTERNACIONAL DE 2020

1. Addison Rae

2. Charli D'Amelio

3. David Dobrik

4. Dixie D'Amelio

5. Emma Chamberlain

6. Jojo Siwa

7. Liza Koshy

8. Loren Gray

INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2020

1. Antonio Garza

2. Bretman Rock

3. Desi Perkins

4. Jackie Aina

5. James Charles

6. Nikita Dragun

7. NikkieTutorials

8. RCL Beauty

INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO BRASIL 2020:

1. Alexandra Gurgel

2. Bianca Rosa

3. Foquinha

4. Maisa

5. Matheus Mazzafera

6. Manu Gavassi

7. Rafa Kalimann

8. Valentina Sampaio