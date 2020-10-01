VOTE AGORA

A lista de indicados do E! People's Choice Awards 2020

Este ano, a premiação conta com uma categoria brasileira!

por Fernanda Basso 01 out, 2020 14:10Tags
People's Choice Awards
O E! People's Choice Awards 2020 acontece no dia 15 de novembro e nesta quinta-feira, 01, as votações finalmente começaram! Por isso, conheça a lista completa de indicados do mundo da música, internet, cinema e TV.

FILME DE 2020:

1.     Bad Boys For Life

2.     Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

3.     Extraction

4.     Hamilton

5.     Project Power

6.     The Invisible Man

7.     The Old Guard

8.     Trolls World Tour

FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

1.     Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 

2.     Like A Boss

3.     The King of Staten Island

4.     The Kissing Booth 2      

5.     The Lovebirds  

6.     The Wrong Missy

7.     To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You       

8.     Bill & Ted Face The Music

 

FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2020

1.     Bad Boys For Life

2.     Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn  

3.     Bloodshot

4.     Extraction        

5.     Mulan 

6.     Project Power  

7.     Tenet

8.     The Old Guard

 

FILME DE DRAMA DE 2020

1.     Hamilton

2.     Dangerous Lies

3.     Greyhound      

4.     I Still Believe    

5.     The Invisible Man         

6.     The High Note  

7.     The Photograph

8.     The Way Back  

 

FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2020

1.     Dolittle

2.     My Spy

3.     Onward

4.     Scoob! 

5.     Sonic The Hedgehog     

6.     The Call of the Wild      

7.     The Willoughbys          

8.     Trolls World Tour

 

ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2020

Ator                                Filme

1.     Chris Hemsworth                      Extraction

2.     Jamie Foxx                                Project Power

3.     Lin-Manuel Miranda                  Hamilton

4.     Mark Wahlberg                         Spenser Confidential

5.     Robert Downey Jr.                     Dolittle

6.     Tom Hanks                               Greyhound

7.     Vin Diesel                                 Bloodshot

8.     Will Smith                                 Bad Boys For Life

 

ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2020

Atriz                             Filme

1.     Camila Mendes                         Dangerous Lies

2.     Charlize Theron                         The Old Guard

3.     Elisabeth Moss                          The Invisible Man

4.     Issa Rae                                    The Lovebirds

5.     Margot Robbie                          Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6.     Salma Hayek                             Like A Boss

7.     Tiffany Haddish                         Like A Boss

8.     Vanessa Hudgens                      Bad Boys For Life

 

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DO CINEMA DE 2020

            Estrela                               Filme

1.     Ben Affleck                               The Way Back

2.     Elisabeth Moss                          The Invisible Man

3.     Issa Rae                                    The Photograph

4.     KJ Apa                                      I Still Believe

5.     Lin-Manuel Miranda                  Hamilton

6.     Russell Crowe                           Unhinged

7.     Tom Hanks                               Greyhound

8.     Tracee Ellis Ross                        The High Note

 

ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2020

Estrela                                             Filme

1.     David Spade                              The Wrong Missy

2.     Issa Rae                                    The Lovebirds

3.     Joey King                                  The Kissing Booth 2

4.     Keanu Reeves                           Bill & Ted Face the Music

5.     Noah Centineo                          To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

6.     Pete Davidson                           The King of Staten Island

7.     Salma Hayek                             Like A Boss

8.     Will Ferrell                                Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

 

ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2020

            Estrela                                 Filme

1.     Charlize Theron                         The Old Guard

2.     Chris Hemsworth                      Extraction

3.     Jamie Foxx                                Project Power

4.     John David Washington             Tenet

5.     Margot Robbie                          Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6.     Vanessa Hudgens                      Bad Boys For Life

7.     Vin Diesel                                 Bloodshot

8.     Will Smith                                 Bad Boys For Life

 

PROGRAMA DE 2020

1.     Grey's Anatomy

2.     Never Have I Ever         

3.     Outer Banks     

4.     The Bachelor   

5.     The Masked Singer       

6.     The Last Dance

7.     This Is Us         

8.     Tiger King

 

PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE  2020

1.     Grey's Anatomy

2.     Law & Order: Special Victims Unit         

3.     Outer Banks     

4.     Ozark  

5.     Power 

6.     Riverdale         

7.     The Walking Dead        

8.     This Is Us

 

PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

1.     Dead To Me     

2.     Grown-Ish        

3.     Insecure          

4.     Modern Family

5.     Never Have I Ever         

6.     Saturday Night Live      

7.     Schitt's Creek   

8.     The Good Place

 

REALITY SHOW DE 2020

1.     90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?        

2.     Keeping Up with the Kardashians          

3.     Love & Hip Hop: New York        

4.     Love is Blind     

5.     The Real Housewives of Atlanta

6.     The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills     

7.     Below Deck Mediterranean      

8.     Queer Eye

 

 

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2020

1.     American Idol  

2.     America's Got Talent    

3.     Top Chef

4.     RuPaul's Drag Race       

5.     The Bachelor   

6.     The Challenge: Total Madness  

7.     The Masked Singer       

8.     The Voice

 

ATOR DE TV DE 2020     

Ator                                 Programa

1.     Chase Stokes                            Outer Banks

2.     Cole Sprouse                             Riverdale

3.     Dan Levy                                   Schitt's Creek

4.     Jason Bateman                          Ozark

5.     Jesse Williams                           Grey's Anatomy

6.     Norman Reedus                        The Walking Dead

7.     Sterling K. Brown                      This Is Us

8.     Steve Carell                              Space Force

 

ATRIZ DE TV DE 2020

           Atriz                              Programa

1.     Christina Applegate                   Dead To Me

2.     Danai Gurira                             The Walking Dead

3.     Ellen Pompeo                           Grey's Anatomy

4.     Lili Reinhart                              Riverdale

5.     Mandy Moore                           This Is Us

6.     Mariska Hargitay                       Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7.     Sandra Oh                                Killing Eve

8.     Sofia Vergara                            Modern Family

 

ESTRELA DE TV DE DRAMA DE 2020

            Estrela                               Filme

1.     Cole Sprouse                             Riverdale

2.     Chase Stokes                            Outer Banks

3.     Danai Gurira                             The Walking Dead

4.     Ellen Pompeo                           Grey's Anatomy

5.     Mandy Moore                           This Is Us

6.     Mariska Hargitay                       Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7.     Sandra Oh                                Killing Eve

8.     Sterling K. Brown                      This Is Us

 

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

            Estrela                             Programa

1.     Christina Applegate                   Dead To Me

2.     Dan Levy                                   Schitt's Creek

3.     Issa Rae                                    Insecure

4.     Jameela Jamil                           The Good Place

5.     Kate McKinnon                         Saturday Night Live

6.     Kristen Bell                               The Good Place

7.     Sofia Vergara                            Modern Family

8.     Yara Shahidi                              Grown-ish

 

TALKSHOW DIÁRIO DE 2020

1.     Good Morning America

2.     Live With Kelly & Ryan  

3.     Red Table Talk 

4.     The Ellen DeGeneres Show       

5.     The Kelly Clarkson Show           

6.     The View         

7.     The Wendy Williams Show       

8.     Today  

 

TALKSHOW NOTURNO DE 2020

1.     Conan  TO Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2.     Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

3.     Jimmy Kimmel Live       

4.     Last Week Tonight with John Oliver      

5.     The Daily Show with Trevor Noah         

6.     The Late Late Show with James Corden 

7.     The Late Show with Stephen Colbert     

8.     The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 

PARTICIPANTE DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020         

1.     Gigi Goode                               RuPaul's Drag Race

2.     Hannah Ann Sluss                     The Bachelor

3.     Jaida Essence Hall                     RuPaul's Drag Race

4.     Samantha Diaz (Just Sam)          American Idol

5.     Madison Prewett                      The Bachelor

6.     Kandi Burruss                           The Masked Singer

7.     Rob Gronkowski                        The Masked Singer

8.     Sammie Cimarelli                      The Circle

 

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2020

1.     Antoni Porowski                        Queer Eye

2.     Darcey & Stacey Silva                Darcey & Stacey

3.     Jonathan Van Ness                    Queer Eye

4.     Kandi Burruss                           The Real Housewives of Atlanta

5.     Kim Kardashian West                Keeping Up with the Kardashians

6.     Khloe Kardashian                      Keeping Up with the Kardashians

7.     Lisa Rinna                                 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8.     Porsha Williams                        The Real Housewives of Atlanta

 

PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR DE 2020

1.     Cheer  

2.     Love Is Blind    

3.     Never Have I Ever         

4.     Normal People 

5.     Outer Banks     

6.     Ozark  

7.     Schitt's Creek   

8.     Tiger King

 

PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2020

1.     DC's Legends of Tomorrow       

2.     Legacies          

3.     Locke & Key     

4.     Supergirl          

5.     Supernatural    

6.     Wynonna Earp

7.     The Flash         

8.     The Umbrella Academy

 

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE 2020

1.     Bad Bunny       

2.     Blake Shelton   

3.     DaBaby

4.     Drake  

5.     J Balvin

6.     Justin Bieber    

7.     Lil Baby

8.     The Weeknd

 

ARTISTA FEMININA DE 2020

1.     Ariana Grande 

2.     Billie Eilish       

3.     Cardi B

4.     Dua Lipa          

5.     Lady Gaga        

6.     Megan Thee Stallion    

7.     Miley Cyrus      

8.     Taylor Swift     

 

GRUPO DE 2020

1.     5 Seconds of Summer   

2.     BLACKPINK      

3.     BTS      

4.     Chloe X Halle   

5.     CNCO  

6.     Dan + Shay       

7.     Jonas Brothers 

8.     twenty one pilots

 

MÚSICA DE 2020

1.     Break My Heart                         Dua Lipa

2.     Dynamite                                  BTS

3.     Intentions                                 Justin Bieber

4.     Rain On Me                              Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5.     Rockstar                                   DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6.     Savage                                      Megan Thee Stallion

7.     Stuck with U                             Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

8.     WAP                                         Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

 

ÁLBUM DE 2020

1.     After Hours                               The Weeknd

2.     Changes                                   Justin Bieber

3.     Chromatica                               Lady Gaga

4.     Folklore                                    Taylor Swift

5.     Future Nostalgia                       Dua Lipa

6.     High Off Life                              Future

7.     Map of the Soul: 7                     BTS

8.     YHLQMDLG                               Bad Bunny

 

ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2020

1.     Blake Shelton   

2.     Kane Brown     

3.     Keith Urban     

4.     Kelsea Ballerini

5.     Luke Bryan       

6.     Luke Combs     

7.     Miranda Lambert         

8.     Thomas Rhett  

 

ARTISTA LATINO DE 2020      

1.     Bad Bunny       

2.     Becky G

3.     Daddy Yankee  

4.     J Balvin

5.     Karol G

6.     Maluma           

7.     Nicky Jam        

8.     Ozuna 

 

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2020

1.     Ava Max          

2.     BENEE 

3.     Conan Gray      

4.     Doja Cat          

5.     Jack Harlow     

6.     Roddy Ricch     

7.     Saweetie         

8.     Trevor Daniel

 

CLIPE DE 2020

1.     Blinding Lights                          The Weeknd

2.     Dynamite                                  BTS

3.     Holy                                         Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

4.     Ice Cream                                 BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez

5.     Life Is Good                               Future feat. Drake

6.     Rain On Me                              Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

7.     UN DIA (ONE DAY)                     J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy

8.     WAP                                         Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

 

FEAT DE 2020

1.     Be Kind                                     Marshmello, Halsey

2.     Holy                                         Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

3.     Life Is Good                               Future feat. Drake

4.     Rain On Me                              Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5.     Rockstar                                   DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

6.     Savage Remix                            Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

7.     WAP                                         Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

8.     Whats Poppin Remix                 Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

           

TRILHA SONORA DE 2020

1.     About Love                               Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

2.     Alexander Hamilton                  Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton"

3.     Boss Bitch                                 Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn

4.     Loyal Brave True-From "Mulan" Christina Aguilera, Mulan

5.     On Me                                      Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob!

6.     Only the Young                         Taylor Swift, Miss Americana

7.     Rare                                         Selena Gomez, Normal People

8.     The Other Side                          SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz World Tour   

           

ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS INTERNACIONAL DE 2020

1.     Addison Rae    

2.     Charli D'Amelio

3.     David Dobrik    

4.     Dixie D'Amelio 

5.     Emma Chamberlain      

6.     Jojo Siwa         

7.     Liza Koshy        

8.     Loren Gray       

 

INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2020

1.     Antonio Garza  

2.     Bretman Rock  

3.     Desi Perkins     

4.     Jackie Aina       

5.     James Charles  

6.     Nikita Dragun   

7.     NikkieTutorials 

8.     RCL Beauty

 

INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO BRASIL 2020:

1. Alexandra Gurgel

2. Bianca Rosa

3. Foquinha

4. Maisa

5. Matheus Mazzafera

6. Manu Gavassi

7. Rafa Kalimann

8. Valentina Sampaio

 ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS DE 2020

1.     Ariana Grande 

2.     Britney Spears 

3.     Justin Bieber    

4.     Kim Kardashian West   

5.     Kylie Jenner     

6.     Lady Gaga        

7.     LeBron James   

8.     Selena Gomez  

           

BICHINHO DE 2020

1.     Doug the Pug   

2.     Esther the Wonder Pig 

3.     Hosico 

4.     Jiff Pom

5.     Juniper the Fox

6.     Nala Cat           

7.     Shinjiro Ono     

8.     Suki Cat

 

PROJETO DE COMÉDIA DE 2020

1.     Dave Chapelle                           8:46                                                                 

2.     George Lopez                            George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half                                 

3.     Hannah Gadsby                         Hannah Gadsby: Douglas                                              

4.     Jerry Seinfeld                            Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill                           

5.     Leslie Jones                               Leslie Jones: Time Machine      

6.     Jo Koy                                       Jo Koy: In His Elements             

7.     Pete Davidson                           Pete Davidson: Alive From NY                           

8.     Jim Gaffigan                              The Pale Tourist

 

ESTRELA ESTILOSA DE 2020

1.     Janelle Monáe 

2.     Kendall Jenner 

3.     Kim Kardashian West   

4.     Lady Gaga        

5.     Lil Nas X           

6.     Rihanna           

7.     Timothee Chalamet      

8.     Zendaya          

 

GAME CHANGER DE 2020

1.     Bubba Wallace 

2.     LeBron James   

3.     Michael Jordan

4.     Naomi Osaka   

5.     Russell Wilson  

6.     Sabrina Ionescu

7.     Serena Williams

8.     Simone Biles

 

PODCAST POP DE 2020

1.     Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

2.     Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard        

3.     Call Her Daddy

4.     Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

5.     I Weigh with Jameela Jamil       

6.     Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad       

7.     Staying In with Emily & Kumail

8.     The Viall Files

