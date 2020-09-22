A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2020

Melhor Trilha Sonora

"Aladdin"

"Descendants 3"

"Frozen II"

"K-12" by Melanie Martinez

"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album"

Justin Bieber "Changes"

Chris Brown "Indigo"

Khalid "Free Spirit"

Summer Walker "Over It"

Melhor Álbum de Rap

DaBaby "Kirk"

Juice WRLD "Death Race For Love"

Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

Young Thug "So Much Fun"

Melhor Álbum de Country

Kane Brown "Experiment"

Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"

Maren Morris "Girl"

Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"

Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"

Melhor Álbum de Rock

The Lumineers "III"

Slipknot "We Are Not Your Kind"

Tame Impala "The Slow Rush"

Tool "Fear Inoculum"

Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride"

Melhor Álbum Latino

J Balvin & Bad Bunny "Oasis"

Farruko "Gangalee"

Maluma "11:11"

Romeo Santos "Utopía"

Sech "Sueños"

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico

Avicii "Tim"

The Chainsmokers "World War Joy"

Illenium "Ascend"

Marshmello "Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"

Alan Walker "Different World"

Melhor Álbum Cristão

Bethel Music "Victory: Recorded Live"

Casting Crowns "Only Jesus"

Hillsong United "People"

Skillet "Victorious"

Kanye West "Jesus is King"

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Kirk Franklin "Long Live Love"

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"

William McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"

Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"

Kanye West "Jesus is King"