A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2020

Kelly Clarkson é a anfitriã da premiação deste ano, que foi remarcada para 14 de outubro devido à pandemia do coronavírus.

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards PortraitJoseph Cultice/NBC

O Billboard Music Awards 2020 vem aí! Depois que a pandemia do coronavírus forçou os organizadores a adiar a cerimônia ocorrida anualmente em abril, os amantes da música agora podem anotar a nova data do Billboard Music Awards deste ano: 14 de outubro.

E pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, Kelly Clarkson será anfitrião da premiação!

Nesta terça-feira, 22, os indicados para algumas das principais categorias, como Melhor Artista e Melhor Álbum da Billboard 200, foram anunciados. Os notáveis incluem Taylor Swift, Khalid e Jonas Brothers.

Garth Brooks, vencedor do Icon Award anteriormente divulgado, também deve aparecer na premiação musical.

Antes de ser adiado, o Billboard Music Awards deveria ser realizado no MGM Grand Garden Arena em Las Vegas. Os novos planos ainda não foram revelados, mas tudo indicada que um show virtual, como o Emmy, deve ser feito!

Confira abaixo os indicados:

Melhor Artista

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor Album do Top 200 da Billboard

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Melhor Música do Top 100 da Billboard

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Melhor Artista Masculino

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista Feminina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo/Grupo

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Artista Revelação

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Beth Garrabrant

Melhor Artista do Top 100 da Billboard

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone 

Melhor Artista de Streaming

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

Melhor Artista de Vendas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift 

Melhor Artista na Rádio

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone 

Melhor Artista nas Redes Sociais

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Melhor Artista de Turnê

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran 

Melhor Artista de R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker 

Melhor Turnê de R&B

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid 

Melhor Artista de Rap

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch 

Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion 

Melhor Turnê de Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott 

Melhor Artista de Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett 

Melhor Artista Masculino de Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett 

Melhor Artista Feminina de Country

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood 

Melhor Duo/Grupo de Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion 

Melhor Turnê de Country

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait 

Melhor Artista de Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots 

Melhor Turnê de Rock

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones 

Melhor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos 

Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônico

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello 

Melhor Artista Cristão

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West 

Melhor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Melhor Trilha Sonora

"Aladdin"

"Descendants 3"

"Frozen II"

"K-12" by Melanie Martinez

"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe 

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album"

Justin Bieber "Changes"

Chris Brown "Indigo"

Khalid "Free Spirit"

Summer Walker "Over It" 

Melhor Álbum de Rap

DaBaby "Kirk"

Juice WRLD "Death Race For Love"

Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

Young Thug "So Much Fun" 

Melhor Álbum de Country

Kane Brown "Experiment"

Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"

Maren Morris "Girl"

Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"

Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me" 

Melhor Álbum de Rock

The Lumineers "III"

Slipknot "We Are Not Your Kind"

Tame Impala "The Slow Rush"

Tool "Fear Inoculum"

Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride" 

Melhor Álbum Latino

J Balvin & Bad Bunny "Oasis"

Farruko "Gangalee"

Maluma "11:11"

Romeo Santos "Utopía"

Sech "Sueños" 

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico

Avicii "Tim"

The Chainsmokers "World War Joy"

Illenium "Ascend"

Marshmello "Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"

Alan Walker "Different World" 

Melhor Álbum Cristão

Bethel Music "Victory: Recorded Live"

Casting Crowns "Only Jesus"

Hillsong United "People"

Skillet "Victorious"

Kanye West "Jesus is King"

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Kirk Franklin "Long Live Love"

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"

William McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"

Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"

Kanye West "Jesus is King" 

BACKGRID

Música Mais Ouvida

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" 

Música Mais Vendida

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton "God's Country" 

Música das Rádios

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

Khalid "Talk"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care" 

Melhor Colaboração

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"

Melhor Música de R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"

Khalid "Talk"

Lizzo "Good As Hell"

The Weeknd "Heartless" 

Melhor Música de Rap

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Post Malone "Wow." 

Melhor Música de Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris "The Bones"

Old Dominion "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses" 

Melhor Música de Rock

Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I'm Okay"

Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"

Twenty One Pilots "The Hype" 

Melhor Música Latina

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"

Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma"

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"

Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"

Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"

Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"

Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me" 

Melhor Música Cristã

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"

Lauren Daigle "Rescue"

For King & Country "God Only Knows"

Kanye West "Follow God"

Melhor Música Gospel

Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"

Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"

Kanye West "Follow God"

Kanye West "On God"

Kanye West "Selah"

