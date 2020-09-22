A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2020

O Billboard Music Awards 2020 vem aí! Depois que a pandemia do coronavírus forçou os organizadores a adiar a cerimônia ocorrida anualmente em abril, os amantes da música agora podem anotar a nova data do Billboard Music Awards deste ano: 14 de outubro.
E pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, Kelly Clarkson será anfitrião da premiação!
Nesta terça-feira, 22, os indicados para algumas das principais categorias, como Melhor Artista e Melhor Álbum da Billboard 200, foram anunciados. Os notáveis incluem Taylor Swift, Khalid e Jonas Brothers.
Garth Brooks, vencedor do Icon Award anteriormente divulgado, também deve aparecer na premiação musical.
Antes de ser adiado, o Billboard Music Awards deveria ser realizado no MGM Grand Garden Arena em Las Vegas. Os novos planos ainda não foram revelados, mas tudo indicada que um show virtual, como o Emmy, deve ser feito!
Confira abaixo os indicados:
Melhor Artista
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor Album do Top 200 da Billboard
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Melhor Música do Top 100 da Billboard
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Melhor Artista Masculino
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista Feminina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo/Grupo
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Artista Revelação
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista do Top 100 da Billboard
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Melhor Artista de Streaming
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor Artista de Vendas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista na Rádio
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Melhor Artista nas Redes Sociais
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Melhor Artista de Turnê
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista de R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Melhor Turnê de R&B
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Melhor Artista de Rap
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor Turnê de Rap
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor Artista de Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Melhor Artista Masculino de Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Melhor Artista Feminina de Country
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Melhor Duo/Grupo de Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Melhor Turnê de Country
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Melhor Artista de Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Melhor Turnê de Rock
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Melhor Artista Latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônico
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Melhor Artista Cristão
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Melhor Artista Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Melhor Trilha Sonora
"Aladdin"
"Descendants 3"
"Frozen II"
"K-12" by Melanie Martinez
"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album"
Justin Bieber "Changes"
Chris Brown "Indigo"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Summer Walker "Over It"
Melhor Álbum de Rap
DaBaby "Kirk"
Juice WRLD "Death Race For Love"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"
Young Thug "So Much Fun"
Melhor Álbum de Country
Kane Brown "Experiment"
Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"
Maren Morris "Girl"
Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"
Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"
Melhor Álbum de Rock
The Lumineers "III"
Slipknot "We Are Not Your Kind"
Tame Impala "The Slow Rush"
Tool "Fear Inoculum"
Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride"
Melhor Álbum Latino
J Balvin & Bad Bunny "Oasis"
Farruko "Gangalee"
Maluma "11:11"
Romeo Santos "Utopía"
Sech "Sueños"
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico
Avicii "Tim"
The Chainsmokers "World War Joy"
Illenium "Ascend"
Marshmello "Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"
Alan Walker "Different World"
Melhor Álbum Cristão
Bethel Music "Victory: Recorded Live"
Casting Crowns "Only Jesus"
Hillsong United "People"
Skillet "Victorious"
Kanye West "Jesus is King"
Melhor Álbum Gospel
Kirk Franklin "Long Live Love"
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"
William McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"
Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"
Kanye West "Jesus is King"
Música Mais Ouvida
Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Música Mais Vendida
Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"
Música das Rádios
Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Melhor Colaboração
Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Melhor Música de R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Good As Hell"
The Weeknd "Heartless"
Melhor Música de Rap
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Post Malone "Wow."
Melhor Música de Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris "The Bones"
Old Dominion "One Man Band"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"
Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"
Melhor Música de Rock
Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I'm Okay"
Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"
Twenty One Pilots "The Hype"
Melhor Música Latina
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma"
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"
Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"
Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"
Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me"
Melhor Música Cristã
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"
Lauren Daigle "Rescue"
For King & Country "God Only Knows"
Kanye West "Follow God"
Melhor Música Gospel
Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"
Kanye West "Follow God"
Kanye West "On God"
Kanye West "Selah"