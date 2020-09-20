A lista de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2020

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)

Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)

Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)

Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)

Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Telefilme ou Especial

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)

Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

Melhor Direção em Programa de Variedades

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

Melhor direção de um especial de variedades

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)