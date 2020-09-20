A lista de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2020

A grande noite do Emmy Awards 2020 finalmente chegou! Neste domingo, 20, diversas estrelas se reuniram para premiar os melhores da TV, na 72ª edição do amado evento.
Devido à pandemia do coronavírus, a premiação foi um pouco diferente neste ano com apresentação de Jimmy Kimmel, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia, enquanto as celebridades participam direto de suas casas, em todo o mundo.
E para você ficar por dentro de quem levou o troféu para casa, confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Melhor Programa de Variedades
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Melhor Série Limitada
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Melhor Série de Comédia
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Melhor Série de Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Melhor Telefilme
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Angela Bassett, Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Melhor Show de Variedades de Comédia
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Especial de Variedades Ao Vivo
73ª edição do Tony Awards (CBS)
77ª edição do Globo de Ouro (NBC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
Oscar (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show de Jennifer Lopez e Shakira (FOX)
Melhor Especial de Variedades (Pré-Gravado)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Melhor Série ou Especial Informativo
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (HBO)
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Telefilme ou Especial
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Melhor Direção em Programa de Variedades
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Melhor direção de um especial de variedades
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Melhor roteiro de série de comédia
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready" (NBC)
Melhor roteiro de série de drama
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Boss Fight" (Netflix)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)
Melhor roteiro de série limitada, filme ou especial de drama
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney e Alice Birch, Normal People, "Episode 3" (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Melhor roteiro de série de variedades
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Melhor roteiro de especial de variedades
Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Melhor Reality Show de Competição
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor reality show estruturado
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Melhor reality show não estruturado
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)
Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)
Melhor série de não-ficção apresentada ou especial
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
Melhor documentário ou especial de não-ficção
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
Melhor documentário ou série de não-ficção
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Hillary (Hulu)
American Masters (PBS)
Melhor ator em curta de série de comédia ou drama
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Melhor atriz em curta de série de comédia ou drama
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Melhor curta de série de comédia ou drama
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Melhor curta de série de variedades
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Melhor curta de série de não-ficção ou reality show
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)