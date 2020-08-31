KardashiansMTV VMAsVideosBorn to FashionFotos
Mais recentes

A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2020

Descubra quem levou o troféu do astronauta para casa!

por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | 31 ago, 2020 14:21Tags
Tapete VermelhoMúsicaInstanoticiasMTV VMAs
Recomendado para você: A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2020

O MTV VMA 2020, que foi um pouco diferente neste ano devido à pandemia do coronavírus, teve uma lista estrelada de vencedores!

A premiação que rolou nesse domingo, 30, em Nova York, contou com Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga liderando com 9 indicações cada, entre elas Clipe do Ano, de sua parceria no single Rain On Me

Outros vencedores notáveis também incluem The Weeknd, Doja Cat e BTS

Por causa da pandemia, as celebridades não se reuniram no Barclays Center, em Nova York, como foi planejado originalmente. Ao invés disso, os artistas gravaram em suas respectivas localizações em todo o país, com Keke Palmer como anfitriã.

leia também
Miley Cyrus revela que escreveu Slide Away antes do término com Liam

Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores da premiação:

Trending Histórias

1

Rafa Kalimann se desentende com Gabi Martins sobre coronavírus

2

Katy Perry posta foto cinco dias após parto

3

Justin Bieber deve ser confirmado no Rock in Rio 2021, diz colunista

Clipe do Ano

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Eminem part. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Aposta do Ano

Doja Cat
Lewis Capaldi
YUNGBLUD

Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop

DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem part. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Melhor Clipe pelo Bem

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"

Artista do ano

DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Melhor Clipe de R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. part. YG – "Slide"
Khalid fpart. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Melhor Clipe Pop

BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber part. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover"

Melhor Clipe Gravado de Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Canção do Ano

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Melhor Clipe Latino

Anuel AA part. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas part. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Melhor Parceria

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas part. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran part. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Canção do Verão

BLACKPINK -"How You Like That"
Cardi B part. Megan Thee Stallion -"WAP"
DaBaby part. Roddy Ricch -"Rockstar"
DJ Khaled part. Drake -"Popstar"
Doja Cat -"Say So"
Dua Lipa -"Break My Heart"
Harry Styles -"Watermelon Sugar"
Jack Harlow -"Whats Poppin"
Lil Baby part. 42 Dugg -"We Paid"
Megan Thee Stallion part. Beyoncé -"Savage (Remix)"
Miley Cyrus -"Midnight Sky"
Pop Smoke part. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch -"The Woo"
SAINt JHN -"Roses"
Saweetie -"Tap In"
Taylor Swift - "cardigan"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Melhor Clipe de K-Pop

G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Melhor Clipe Alternativo

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Melhor Grupo

5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
twenty one pilots

Melhor Clipe de Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy part. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"

Melhor Performance na Quarentena

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Heróis de Todos os Dias

Vencedor: Todos

Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"
Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell
Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad
Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"

Melhor Fotografia

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Kieran Fowler 

Camila Cabello part. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Oliver Millar

Melhor Direção de Arte

A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Christian Stone 

Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Tatiana Van Sauter 

Taylor Swift – "Lover"– Ethan Tobman

 

Melhor Efeito Visual

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Hoody FX

WINNER: Dua Lipa – "Physical" – EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Mathematic

Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"– ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Melhor Direção

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

Billie Eilish – "xanny"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles – "Adore You"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

 

Melhor Coreografia

BTS – "On" – Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo"– Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – "BOP"– Dani Leigh and Cherry 

Dua Lipa – "Physical"– Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Richy Jackson

Normani – "Motivation" – Sean Bankhead

 

Melhor Edição

Halsey – "Graveyard" – Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Frank Lebon 

Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico 

ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Andre Jones

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

 

Relembre abaixo o after-party do MTV VMA 2019:

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage
Lizzo
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac
Cardi B
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Missy Elliott
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
Halsey
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Republic Records
Bebe Rexha

Trending Histórias

1

Katy Perry posta foto cinco dias após parto

2

Justin Bieber deve ser confirmado no Rock in Rio 2021, diz colunista

3

Giovanna Antonelli nega ter disputado papel com Danni Suzuki

4

Rafa Kalimann se desentende com Gabi Martins sobre coronavírus

5

Chadwick Boseman é homenageado por estrelas da Marvel em programa de TV