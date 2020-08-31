A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2020

O MTV VMA 2020, que foi um pouco diferente neste ano devido à pandemia do coronavírus, teve uma lista estrelada de vencedores!
A premiação que rolou nesse domingo, 30, em Nova York, contou com Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga liderando com 9 indicações cada, entre elas Clipe do Ano, de sua parceria no single Rain On Me.
Outros vencedores notáveis também incluem The Weeknd, Doja Cat e BTS.
Por causa da pandemia, as celebridades não se reuniram no Barclays Center, em Nova York, como foi planejado originalmente. Ao invés disso, os artistas gravaram em suas respectivas localizações em todo o país, com Keke Palmer como anfitriã.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores da premiação:
Clipe do Ano
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Eminem part. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Aposta do Ano
Doja Cat
Lewis Capaldi
YUNGBLUD
Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop
DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem part. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
Melhor Clipe pelo Bem
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
Artista do ano
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Melhor Clipe de R&B
Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. part. YG – "Slide"
Khalid fpart. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Clipe Pop
BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber part. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover"
Melhor Clipe Gravado de Casa
5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
Canção do Ano
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Melhor Clipe Latino
Anuel AA part. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas part. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"
Melhor Parceria
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas part. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran part. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Canção do Verão
BLACKPINK -"How You Like That"
Cardi B part. Megan Thee Stallion -"WAP"
DaBaby part. Roddy Ricch -"Rockstar"
DJ Khaled part. Drake -"Popstar"
Doja Cat -"Say So"
Dua Lipa -"Break My Heart"
Harry Styles -"Watermelon Sugar"
Jack Harlow -"Whats Poppin"
Lil Baby part. 42 Dugg -"We Paid"
Megan Thee Stallion part. Beyoncé -"Savage (Remix)"
Miley Cyrus -"Midnight Sky"
Pop Smoke part. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch -"The Woo"
SAINt JHN -"Roses"
Saweetie -"Tap In"
Taylor Swift - "cardigan"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Clipe de K-Pop
G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"
Melhor Clipe Alternativo
The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
Melhor Grupo
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Melhor Clipe de Rock
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy part. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"
Melhor Performance na Quarentena
Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Heróis de Todos os Dias
Vencedor: Todos
Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"
Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell
Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad
Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"
Melhor Fotografia
5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello part. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Oliver Millar
Melhor Direção de Arte
A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "Lover"– Ethan Tobman
Melhor Efeito Visual
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Hoody FX
WINNER: Dua Lipa – "Physical" – EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Mathematic
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"– ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Melhor Direção
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
Billie Eilish – "xanny"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles – "Adore You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Coreografia
BTS – "On" – Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo"– Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP"– Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – "Physical"– Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Sean Bankhead
Melhor Edição
Halsey – "Graveyard" – Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Frank Lebon
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
