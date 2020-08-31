A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2020

Melhor Clipe Latino

Anuel AA part. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas part. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"

J Balvin – "Amarillo"

Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Melhor Parceria

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas part. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran part. Khalid – "Beautiful People"

Future part. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Karol G part. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Canção do Verão

BLACKPINK -"How You Like That"

Cardi B part. Megan Thee Stallion -"WAP"

DaBaby part. Roddy Ricch -"Rockstar"

DJ Khaled part. Drake -"Popstar"

Doja Cat -"Say So"

Dua Lipa -"Break My Heart"

Harry Styles -"Watermelon Sugar"

Jack Harlow -"Whats Poppin"

Lil Baby part. 42 Dugg -"We Paid"

Megan Thee Stallion part. Beyoncé -"Savage (Remix)"

Miley Cyrus -"Midnight Sky"

Pop Smoke part. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch -"The Woo"

SAINt JHN -"Roses"

Saweetie -"Tap In"

Taylor Swift - "cardigan"

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Melhor Clipe de K-Pop

G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"

BTS – "On"

EXO – "Obsession"

Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Melhor Clipe Alternativo

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Melhor Grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Melhor Clipe de Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Coldplay – "Orphans"

Evanescence – "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy part. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers – "Caution"

Melhor Performance na Quarentena

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Heróis de Todos os Dias

Vencedor: Todos

Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"

Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell

Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad

Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"