As curiosidades sobre Sabrina Carpenter, estrela de Dançarina Imperfeita

my heart is FULL I made my broadway debut last night, i am still full of excitement christmas morning jitters thinking about it. I couldn’t have asked to be part of a better show with a better group of people than this. the entire cast+crew that puts this show on a stage has blown my mind from day 1, and i still have so much to learn! the dedication and focus is something that comes so effortlessly to all of them cause they were born perfect and gifted but also somehow have hearts of gold?? u see sum shit on broadway!!!! thank you to all my loved ones who came out to support me last night. and to all my day 1 supporters who showed up even though we could only hug w/ our eyes. I love you all so much. I am here for a limited 3 month run which i am now deeply regretting the limited part cause this is so fun but please come out to see a show! xo ur new baby cady heron