A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Melhor Artista Revelação

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Melhor Canção Pop

BTS – "On"

Halsey – "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "Lover"

Melhor Canção de Hip-Hop

DaBaby – "BOP"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Melhor Canção de Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Coldplay – "Orphans"

Evanescence – "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers – "Caution"

Melhor Canção Alternativa

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Melhor Canção Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"

J Balvin – "Amarillo"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"