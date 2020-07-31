Sophie TurnerKardashiansVideosBorn to FashionFotos

A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish e The Weeknd lideram as indicações deste ano. Confira abaixo!

por Mike Vulpo | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | 31 jul, 2020 14:31Tags
MúsicaAwardsMTVInstanoticiasMTV VMAs
Recomendado para você: Os principais indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2020 está entre nós! Os organizadores do MTV VMA surpreenderam os fãs da Cultura Pop e anunciaram na quinta-feira, 30, os nomeados à premiação deste ano.

"Estamos empolgados em revelar a incrível lista de indicados ao VMA que moldaram o cenário musical único deste ano e oferecer aos fãs um show que celebra a poderosa força unificadora da música", disse Bruce Gillmer, Presidente de Música, Talento Musical, Programação e Eventos da ViacomCBS Media Networks, em comunicado ao E! News.

Então, quem são os sortudos e os merecedores deste ano?

Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga receberam o maior número de indicações, com nove cada uma. Não muito atrás estão Billie Eilish e The Weeknd, com seis.

Além disso, os fãs mais atentos vão perceber novas categorias que refletem o tempo em que vivemos, como "Melhor Clipe Feito em Casa" e "Melhor Performance da Quarentena".

leia também
Por que Ariana Grande, BTS e mais estrelas perderam o MTV VMA 2019

A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para o dia 30 de Agosto no Barclays Center, em Nova York.

Confira abaixo os indicados ao MTV VMA 2020:

Trending Histórias

1

Mãe de Nego do Borel vende quentinhas para sobreviver, diz jornal

2

Por que colar de Meghan Markle rendeu críticas do Palácio

3

As vezes que Blue Ivy, Rumi e Sir Carter roubaram em cena em Black is King

Clipe do Ano

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"  

Artista do Ano

DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Música do Ano

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box" 

Melhor Colaboração

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Trae Patton/NBC

Melhor Artista Revelação

Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD

Melhor Canção Pop

BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover" 

Melhor Canção de Hip-Hop

DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" 

Melhor Canção de Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"  

Melhor Canção Alternativa

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Melhor Canção Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia

Melhor Canção R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide"
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Melhor Canção de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Clipe por uma Causa

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"

Melhor Clipe Feito em Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Melhor Performance da Quarentena

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – "Say So" – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Directed by Anton Tammi

Melhor Fotografia

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler 
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Melhor Direção de Arte

A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Art Direction by Christian Stone 
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter 
Taylor Swift – "Lover"– Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"– Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Melhor Coreografia

BTS – "On" – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo"– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP"– Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry 
Dua Lipa – "Physical"– Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Melhor Edição

Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edited by Frank Lebon 
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico 
ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Trending Histórias

1

Mãe de Nego do Borel vende quentinhas para sobreviver, diz jornal

2

Por que colar de Meghan Markle rendeu críticas do Palácio

3

As vezes que Blue Ivy, Rumi e Sir Carter roubaram em cena em Black is King

4

Charlize Theron tem melhor resposta após filha dizer que ela "precisa de um namorado"

5

Marido de Alessandra Scatena morre após contrair Covid-19