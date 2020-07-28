A lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2020

Os indicados ao Emmy Awards 2020 já está entre nós! O anúncio foi feito nesta terça-feira, 28, em um evento virtual com Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany apresentando os nomeados.
Muitas atrações, como Schitt's Creek, esperam ganhar a estatueta pela última vez, especialmente após vários prêmios no currículo. Como os fãs devem se lembrar, Game of Thrones varreu as indicações em 2019, com um recorde de 32 nomeações, vencendo 12 delas.
Fleabag também veio forte no ano passado, com 11 indicações e 6 vitórias. Mas, com as duas séries já finalizadas, novos shows ganharam espaço.
Obviamente, os telespectadores terão que esperar a cerimônia de premiação para saber quem sairá vencedor este ano. O 72º Emmy Awards será apresentado por Jimmy Kimmel no dia 20 de setembro, pela ABC.
Confira abaixo os indicados ao Emmy Awards 2020:
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Melhor Programa de Variedades
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor Reality Show de Competição
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Melhor Série Limitada
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Melhor Série de Comédia
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Melhor Série de Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Melhor Telefilme
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Angela Bassett, Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Melhor Show de Variedades de Comédia
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Especial de Variedades Ao Vivo
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Melhor Especial de Variedades (Pré-Gravado)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Melhor Série ou Especial Informativo
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (HBO)
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Telefilme ou Especial
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Melhor Direção em Programa de Variedades
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)