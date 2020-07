Anitta posa para V Magazine e lança clipe de Tócame com Gui Araújo

View this post on Instagram

Brazilian bombshell and global superstar @anitta is V Magazine’s next digital cover star! After collaborations with @madonna and @duttypaul, the pop phenomenon is taking over the US with her American debut single #Tócame. In an exclusive interview with mega DJ and frequent collaborator @diplo, Anitta opens up about her nonstop work ethic, Brazil’s tense political atmosphere, and bringing Brazilian culture to the world. 💛🇧🇷 Unwrap Anitta now at the link in bio! — Photographer: @henriquegendre Fashion Director: @nicolaformichetti Stylist: @_claralima Makeup/Hair: @henriquem85 Manicure: @robertamunis Casting: @itboygregk Interview: @diplo Anitta wears jewelry and accessories throughout, stylist’s own.