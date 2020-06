Valentina Sampaio participará de evento internacional sobre LGBTQI+

View this post on Instagram

It's here! Stonewall Day's lineup of guests and performers appearing in our global livestream event this Friday, June 26! In partnership with @WarnerMedia, @LogoTV, @Nasdaq, and @PrideMediaInc, Stonewall Day will present a virtual fundraising event to raise critical funds for LGBTQ+ organizations severely affected by COVID-19 and the recent events highlighting the need for fair and equal treatment under the law for all, including @BraveSpaceAlliance, @AllyCoalition, @TransLatinaCoalition, and @TransLifeline. ⠀ ⠀ See you on Friday at 1pm ET! Tune in early for the pre-show at 12:45pm! Watch on Logo's YouTube & Facebook! #StonewallDay #Stonewall #PrideLive #PrideMedia #LogoTV #WarnerMedia #Nasdaq #lgbtq #fundraiser #pride #pride365