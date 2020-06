Camila Mendes e Normani estrelam nova campanha inclusiva de make

View this post on Instagram

I am proud to join Urban Decay as their newest Global Citizen. They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry’s definition of beauty since the beginning. They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone. We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community. 🤍🤍🤍