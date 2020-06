Marca de roupa lança coleção com proteção contra germes e bactérias

View this post on Instagram

Diesel limited edition #Upfreshing collection will make you experience a long-lasting pleasure never felt before. Thanks to our innovative #antibacterial barrier, the outfit is always protected from the consequences of your #Braveness. Run, sweat dance in the sun or in the rain. No matters. Our #ProtectorShield will keep your clothes always dry, fresh and clean. It’s the kind of Diesel you would like to feel. Check the collection. (Online only)