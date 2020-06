Marcas lançam produtos para celebrar mês do orgulho LGBT

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the 2020 Converse Pride collection, designed by our own members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Now available on Converse.com.⁣ ⁣ Inspired by the “More Color, More Pride” flag, first concepted and popularized by social justice advocate Amber Hikes, this collection adds black and brown stripes to the movement’s rainbow in celebration of diversity. Featuring Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, with select Converse By YOU styles available for customization. #ConversePride #WeAreAllStars