Famosos cedem suas redes sociais para ativistas na luta contra o racismo

Please meet Professor Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk). Ibram is a historian of racism, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and the Director of the @bostonu Center for Antiracist Research. He is a contributing writer @theatlantic, and a correspondent with @cbsnews. He is the author of four books including STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, which won a National Book Award, HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, and the YA book STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You, co-authored with @jasonreynolds83. His first children's book, ANTIRACIST BABY, will be published next week. Today, he is taking over my Instagram!