Tiny Face Challenge vira febre no mundo da beleza

View this post on Instagram

Tag an MUA who should try this! 😂 **Update** As I’ve stated over and over, I saw this makeup illusion on TIKTOK but after quite a debacle and about 409 different accusations it has now been brought to my attention that the first person to bring this illusion to social media was actually @annalingis in 2014 when she did a Yoda transformation and then again in 2017 when she turned herself into Chucky 👏🏻👏🏻 so if you want to see real talented artists check her out! 😜#makeup #bored #tinyfacemakeupchallenge #quarantinemakeup @sigmabeauty brushes, @lorealparis lumi foundation, @tartecosmetics shape tape, @makeupgeekcosmetics “so pale” eyeshadow and “Nicole” lashes, @purcosmetics bronzer, eyeliner, and mascara 💄@anastasiabeverlyhills liquid lipstick in “Saraphine” #purcosmetics #sigmabeauty #makeupgeek #lorealparis #tartecosmetics