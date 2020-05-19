Tiny Face Challenge vira febre no mundo da beleza

Instagram/@jaime.french
por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Ter., 19 mai. 2020 12:08
Se tem uma febre que está pegando nas redes sociais nessa quarentena, é a dos desafios. Após o Clamouflage Challenge, que consiste em combinar seu look com cenários da casa, uma das provas mais divertidas do momento é o Tiny Face Challenge.
Apesar da ideia ter surgido há alguns anos, a make foi transformada em desafio recentemente pela makeup artist e comediante Jaime French. A artista viu a make no TikTok, e após ser acusada de plágio, esclareceu que a primeira a executar essa ilusão com a maquiagem foi Anna Lingis-Avros, em 2014, ao se transformar em Yoda, personagem de Star Wars.
A maquiagem consiste em criar um rosto minúsculo, fazendo a boca no lugar do nariz e tem gerado resultados engraçados no Instagram.
Em vídeo do IGTV, Jaime mostrou o passo a passo de sua transformação. "Oh, meu Deus. Eu posso muito ir ao mercado desse jeito, porque minha boca está coberta", disse ela sobre o uso de máscaras durante a pandemia do coronavírus.
Assista ao vídeo abaixo:
Confira a seguir mais alguns exemplos:
View this post on Instagram
So I thought I’d get involved with the #tinyfacechallenge by and I literally can’t cope 🤣🤣 please everyone get involved with this because it’s the funniest thing ever 😂 . PRODUCT INFO: * @deciem Foundation * @makeuprevolution Conceal and Define Concealer * @makeuprevolution Foundation Stick for Contour * @ofracosmetics Mini Rodeo Drive Highlighter *@kvdveganbeauty Lock It Setting Mist * @morphebrushes Megastar Bronzer * @morphebrushes Java Brow Cream * @plouise_makeup_academy Rumour 2 base * @__dollbeauty_ Jasmine Lashes * @misslyncosmetics Black Liquid Liner * @bperfectcosmetics x @staceymariemua XL Palette * @mehronuk Paradise Paints * @morphebrushes Coffee & Kissy * @ofracosmetics Pasedena Liquid Lipstick . #illusionmakeup #creativemakeup #ukmakeup #ofrahighlighter #bretmansvanity #makeupmafia #generationbeautybay
A post shared by georgia massey (@bygeorgiam) on
View this post on Instagram
Barbie, eat your heart out. 😘 You all asked for this monstrosity. 😂 I literally could not stop laughing while doing this- this trend is WILD and obviously I had to pick a character with a lil face already. So, ya know. Here you go. Happy Friday, you weirdos. 🖤 #tinyfacechallenge #tinyface #babyface #tiffany #brideofchucky #makeupillusion #fxmakeup #facepaint #makeuplooks #mua #motd #horrormakeup #fx #jennifertilly #horrorfan #chuckydoll #illusionmakeup #makeupartist #camoeyes
A post shared by Ｃａｒａ Ｚｏｚｕｌａ (@carazozula) on
View this post on Instagram
• ┐('⌣'┐) • #tinyfacechallenge 😂 inspo by @cindercella . . P r o d u c t s: @makeoverid -primer, eyeshadow pallette @maybelline -concealer, highlight, primer, browcara @lagirlindonesia -eyeshadow pallette @wardahbeauty -eyeliner @jacquelleofficial - x VG 2in1 eyessential pen @officialsnazaroo - facepaint @ professional body art -facepaint @nyxcosmetics_indonesia -lipcream @eminacosmetics -lipshine #makeupart #tinyfacemakeupchallenge #makeupideas #100daysofmakeup #creativemakeup #artisticmakeup #facepainting #youngartist #editorialmakeup #undiscovered_muas #undiscoveredmakeupart
A post shared by 𝙣,𝙖 (@nathaliaandita) on
View this post on Instagram
Tiny Face Challenge! Thanks @edufaud for challenging me - and joining me!! It was so much fun 😂❤️😎 . . . . #tinyfacechallenge #tinyface #tinyfacemakeupchallenge #canadianmakeupartist #canadianblogger #montrealblogger #mtlblogger #quarantinemakeup #illusionmakeup
A post shared by BeeLeeBeauty (@beeleebeauty) on
