Tiny Face Challenge vira febre no mundo da beleza

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por  | Ter., 19 mai. 2020 12:08

Jaime French, Tiny Face Challenge

Instagram/@jaime.french

Se tem uma febre que está pegando nas redes sociais nessa quarentena, é a dos desafios. Após o Clamouflage Challenge, que consiste em combinar seu look com cenários da casa, uma das provas mais divertidas do momento é o Tiny Face Challenge

Apesar da ideia ter surgido há alguns anos, a make foi transformada em desafio recentemente pela makeup artist e comediante Jaime French. A artista viu a make no TikTok, e após ser acusada de plágio, esclareceu que a primeira a executar essa ilusão com a maquiagem foi Anna Lingis-Avros, em 2014, ao se transformar em Yoda, personagem de Star Wars. 

A maquiagem consiste em criar um rosto minúsculo, fazendo a boca no lugar do nariz e tem gerado resultados engraçados no Instagram. 

Em vídeo do IGTV, Jaime mostrou o passo a passo de sua transformação. "Oh, meu Deus. Eu posso muito ir ao mercado desse jeito, porque minha boca está coberta", disse ela sobre o uso de máscaras durante a pandemia do coronavírus.

Assista ao vídeo abaixo:

Confira a seguir mais alguns exemplos:

