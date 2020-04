BBB 20 bate recorde mundial com número de votos em programa de TV

View this post on Instagram

American Idol was once the quintessential television show for asking viewers to vote for their favorite competitors – but that tune might have changed. 🤯🤩 After a dramatic 20th season, we're pleased to confirm that South American program Big Brother Brasil(BBB) has officially taken the singing competition's record title for the most public votes received by a television program. Totaling to 1,532,922,337 votes, the title was broken as a result of this season's situation between participants Felipe Prior, Manu Gavassi and Mari Gonzalez - which not only engaged viewers, but caused a staggering increase in public votes for the episode. Check out our stories to see how we presented @BBB with their official record certificate.