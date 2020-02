Marca lança trufa de ketchup para Dia dos Namorados

View this post on Instagram

NEW! This VALENHEINZ Day, we're getting a little, ahem, saucy with a very special collaboration celebrating a romance that first began with Henry J Heinz back in 1886. With tangy tomato bursts and a creamy blonde chocolate ganache, Fortnum's Heinz Tomato Ketchup Truffles might just surprise you. Opposites do attract, after all... Available in-store and online now! #LimitedEdition #TomatoKetchup #ValentinesDay #Fortnums I FortnumAndMason.com @HeinzUK