Mulheres assumem cabelo branco e quebram padrões de beleza no Instagram

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Sex., 7 fev. 2020 03:00
A gente acredita que não há nada melhor do que assumir sua beleza natural! E esse movimento está sendo colocado em prática pelas mulheres que têm orgulho de seus fios grisalhos.
A conta no Instagram @grombe exalta as musas que se renderam aos fios naturais e abandonaram a tintura para esconder o cabelo no tom cinza. A página se descreve como, "Uma celebração radical do fenômeno natural dos cabelos grisalhos".
O mais bacana, é que a conta é colaborativa e conta com os depoimentos de várias mulheres que passam pela mesma situação libertadora de usar seus cabelos naturais. Veja algumas opiniões abaixo:
"Sinto que estou onde deveria estar, parecendo como deveria: novos óculos para dirigir à noite e pedaços maiores de cinza. Não é o meu ideal ou preferido, mas gosto de como minhas listras cinzas cresceram. Não pintei meu cabelo desde meus dias de faculdade, não havia como começar agora. Alguns dias eu amo mais do que outros, mas me sinto mais eu, mais autenticamente eu, a cada dia que passa, não teria outro jeito", disse a seguidora @toomies.
"Possuir e expor meus cabelos grisalhos naturais era uma comunhão pacífica com minhas lutas pessoais, de si mesma, da família, da feminilidade, da beleza. O desconhecido é frequentemente a expressão mais inesperada de satisfação. Eu não poderia pagar por um melhor colorista. Eu não podia me sentir mais livre. Eu não poderia ser mais eu. Sou grata por esse movimento... esse subsídio, esse lançamento, essa honestidade. Isso não esgota a beleza, e sim a melhora e incentiva", revelou @c.loveculture.
"O cabelo grisalho faz parte da minha história, é um dado no meu destino, pois meu avô materno e minha mãe são completamente grisalhos. Não tenho vontade de pintar meu cabelo e estou emocionada que o cabelo grisalho agora seja uma moda popular! Cada dia que Deus me permite viver, cada vez menos me preocupo com a opinião dos outros. Aos 52 anos, cada ruga, linhas de expressão e cabelos grisalhos têm significado e eu os abraço porque certamente não me pareço com tudo o que passei! Obrigada Grombe por celebra-los!", disse @jillfortejackson.
Veja abaixo as lindas fotos das mulheres que abraçaram seus fios ao natural:
“Owning and exposing my natural grey hair was a peaceful communion with my personal struggles; of self, of family, of femininity, of beauty. The unknown is often the most unexpected expression of contentment. I couldn’t pay for a better colourist. I couldn’t feel more liberated. I couldn’t be more me. I’m thankful for this movement...this allowance, this release, this honesty. It doesn’t deplete beauty; it enhances and encourages it.” @c.loveculture #grombre #gogrombre
“Silver hair is part of my history, it’s a given in my destiny as my maternal grandfather and my mother are completely silver. I have no desire to dye my hair and I’m thrilled that grey hair is now a popular fad! Each day that God allows me to live, I am less and less concerned with the opinion of others. At 52 years old, each wrinkle, smile line and grey hair have meaning and I embrace them because I certainly don’t look like what I’ve been through! Thank you Grombe for celebrating them!” @jillfortejackson #grombre #gogrombre
“I had my first grey hair when I was 11 and I started colouring my hair black later in my teens. I never actually hated my greys; I merely loved the colour black and I wanted to fit in – I wasn’t aware of anyone at my age having grey hair. However, I was lacking the confidence to expose my true colours until I turned 30 – just over a year ago and I wish I had ditched my dye earlier. I feel liberated for not having to hide my silver waves (plus tones of money and time saved) which I adore and make me look unique.” @piranha_rihanna #grombre #gogrombre
“Being silver for me means that I am able to be more of myself... peeling back the layers. I am beautiful. I am a woman maturing gracefully. One thing that I have learned is that someone is always watching. By loving myself and being more of myself I’m creating a space where other girls and women can do the same. I’m showing them another way to BE.” @beautyisuniversalug #grombre #gogrombre
