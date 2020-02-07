Mulheres assumem cabelo branco e quebram padrões de beleza no Instagram

  • Por
    &

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por  | Sex., 7 fev. 2020 03:00

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jamie Lee Curtis

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A gente acredita que não há nada melhor do que assumir sua beleza natural! E esse movimento está sendo colocado em prática pelas mulheres que têm orgulho de seus fios grisalhos. 

A conta no Instagram @grombe exalta as musas que se renderam aos fios naturais e abandonaram a tintura para esconder o cabelo no tom cinza. A página se descreve como, "Uma celebração radical do fenômeno natural dos cabelos grisalhos".

O mais bacana, é que a conta é colaborativa e conta com os depoimentos de várias mulheres que passam pela mesma situação libertadora de usar seus cabelos naturais. Veja algumas opiniões abaixo:

"Sinto que estou onde deveria estar, parecendo como deveria: novos óculos para dirigir à noite e pedaços maiores de cinza. Não é o meu ideal ou preferido, mas gosto de como minhas listras cinzas cresceram. Não pintei meu cabelo desde meus dias de faculdade, não havia como começar agora. Alguns dias eu amo mais do que outros, mas me sinto mais eu, mais autenticamente eu, a cada dia que passa, não teria outro jeito", disse a seguidora @toomies. 

Leia também

Ariana Grande mostra cabelo natural e fãs pedem que ela abandone aplique

"Possuir e expor meus cabelos grisalhos naturais era uma comunhão pacífica com minhas lutas pessoais, de si mesma, da família, da feminilidade, da beleza. O desconhecido é frequentemente a expressão mais inesperada de satisfação. Eu não poderia pagar por um melhor colorista. Eu não podia me sentir mais livre. Eu não poderia ser mais eu. Sou grata por esse movimento... esse subsídio, esse lançamento, essa honestidade. Isso não esgota a beleza, e sim a melhora e incentiva", revelou @c.loveculture. 

"O cabelo grisalho faz parte da minha história, é um dado no meu destino, pois meu avô materno e minha mãe são completamente grisalhos. Não tenho vontade de pintar meu cabelo e estou emocionada que o cabelo grisalho agora seja uma moda popular! Cada dia que Deus me permite viver, cada vez menos me preocupo com a opinião dos outros. Aos 52 anos, cada ruga, linhas de expressão e cabelos grisalhos têm significado e eu os abraço porque certamente não me pareço com tudo o que passei! Obrigada Grombe por celebra-los!", disse @jillfortejackson. 

Veja abaixo as lindas fotos das mulheres que abraçaram seus fios ao natural:

Trending Histórias

filedunder Notícias , Instanoticias , Moda , Beleza
O seu destino para notícias de entretenimento, shows, celebridades,        
moda, cultura pop e os programas do E!
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Direitos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.