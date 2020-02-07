Mulheres assumem cabelo branco e quebram padrões de beleza no Instagram

View this post on Instagram

"I feel like I am where I’m supposed to be, looking like how I should: new night driving glasses and bigger chunks of gray. Not my ideal, or preferred, but I like how my gray streaks has grown in. Not having colored my hair since my college days, there was no way I’d start now. Some days I love it more than others but feeling more me, more authentically me, each passing day, I wouldn’t have it any other way." @toomiess #grombre #gogrombre