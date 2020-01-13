A lista completa de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Televisão:

Melhor série de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Melhor ator de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Melhor atriz de drama

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)