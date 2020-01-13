A lista completa de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
por Corinne Heller | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 13 jan. 2020 06:41
A temporada de prêmios começou com força total e neste domingo, 12, foi a vez do Critics 'Choice Awards 2020! A cerimônia aconteceu em Santa Monica, Califórnia, e teve um tapete vermelho cheio de estrelas.
Os indicados foram anunciados no mês passado e incluem filmes como 1917, Coringa, Era uma vez em... Hollywood e O Irlandês, que concorrem em 14 categorias. A lista ainda está repleta de grandes nomes como os atores Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver e Joaquin Phoenix, e as atrizes Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o e Charlize Theron.
As séries de TV nomeadas incluem Succession, Fleabag, The Crown, Olhos que Condenam, This Is Us e Schitt's Creek.
Veja abaixo a lista completa:
Cinema
Melhor filme
1917
Ford v Ferrari
O Irlandês
Jojo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis mulheres
História de um casamento
Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Parasita
Uncut Gems
Melhor ator
Antonio Banderas, Dor e glória
Robert De Niro, O Irlandês
Leonardo DiCaprio,– Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Adam Driver, História de um casamento
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Melhor atriz
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, História de um casamento
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Adoráveis mulheres
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, Dois papas
Al Pacino, O Irlandês
Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
Brad Pitt, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Laura Dern, História de um casamento
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, As Golpistas
Florence Pugh, Adoráveis mulheres
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Melhor ator/atriz jovem
Julia Butters, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
Netflix
Melhor elenco
Bombshell
O Irlandês
Knives Out
Adoráveis mulheres
História de um casamento
Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Parasita
Melhor diretor
Noah Baumbach, História de um casamento
Greta Gerwig, Adoráveis mulheres
Bong Joon Ho, Parasita
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Melhor animação
Abominable
Frozen II
Como treinar seudragão: O mundo escondido
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
L Horricks/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Melhor filme de comédia
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Melhor filme Sci-Fi ou de terror
Ad Astra
Vingadores: Ultimato
Midsommar
Us
Melhor roteiro original
Noah Baumbach, História de um casamento
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasita
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Melhor roteiro adaptado
Greta Gerwig, Adoráveis mulheres
Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten, Dois papas
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Coringa
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês
Melhor fotografia
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, O Irlandês
Robert Richardson, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, Coringa
Melhor design de produção
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Coringa
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, Adoráveis mulheres
Lee Ha Jun, Parasita
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, O Irlandês
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
Melhor edição
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo, Parasita
Fred Raskin, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, O Irlandês
Lee Smith, 1917
Melhor figurino
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day, Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Adoráveis mulheres
Arianne Phillips, Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, O Irlandês
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey
Melhor cabelo e maquiagem
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
O Irlandês
Coringa
Judy
Era uma vez em… Hollywood
Rocketman
Melhor efeitos especiais
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Vingadores: Ultimato
Ford v Ferrari
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
Walt Disney Pictures
Melhor filme estrangeiro
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Dor e glória
Parasita
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Melhor canção
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" – Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" – Frozen II
"Speechless" – Aladdin
"Spirit" – O rei leão
"Stand Up" – Harriet
Melhor trilha sonora
Michael Abels, Us
Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis mulheres
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa
Randy Newman, História de um casamento
Thomas Newman, 1917
Robbie Robertson, O Irlandês
Graeme Hunter/HBO
Televisão:
Melhor série de drama
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Melhor ator de drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Melhor atriz de drama
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Melhor ator coadjuvante de drama
Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)
BBC/Two Brothers/Luke Varley
Melhor série de comédia
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Melhor ator de comédia
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Melhor atriz de comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
Instagram/Alex Borstein
Melhor ator coadjuvante de comédia
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Melhor série limitada
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
Melhor filme para TV
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King, The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
Netflix
Melhor animação
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Melhor Talk Show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Melhor especial de comédia
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
