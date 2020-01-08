A lista completa de indicados ao iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Como não amar a temporada de premiações que começou com força total neste ano? Após conhecermos quem está concorrendo ao BAFTA, chegou a vez de torcermos por nossos artistas favoritos no iHeartRadio Awards 2020.
Nesta quarta-feira, 8, acaba de ser divulgado a lista completa de indicados na premiação que acontece no dia 29 de março. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X e Lizzo são algumas das celebridades que concorrem nas categorias.
"O iHeartRadio Music Awards é uma verdadeira celebração da música e dos artistas que milhões de fãs ouvem todos os dias em suas estações de rádio favoritas em todo o país", disse John Sykes, presidente da Entertainment Enterprises para iHeartMedia. "O público jovem e engajado da FOX provou ser o lar perfeito para nossos ouvintes da iHeart."
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
Canção do ano
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
Artista feminina do ano
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Artista masculino do ano
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Melhor duo/grupo
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Melhor parceria
"Dancing With A Stranger" - Sam Smith & Normani
"Eastside" - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Artista pop revelação
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Melhor canção de rock alternativo:
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Doin' Time" - Lana Del Rey
"Ready To Let Go" - Cage The Elephant
"The Hype" - twenty one pilots
"Trampoline" - SHAED
Artista de rock alternativo do ano
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Artista de rock/rock alternativo revelação
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Canção de rock do ano
"Blue On Black" - Five Finger Death Punch
"Ghost" - Badflower
"Lo/Hi" - The Black Keys
"Monsters" - Shinedown
"S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" - The Glorious Sons
Melhor artista de rock
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Canção de country do ano
"Beautiful Crazy" - Luke Combs
"GIRL" - Maren Morris
"God's Country" - Blake Shelton
"The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" - Justin Moore
"Whiskey Glasses" - Morgan Wallen
Melhor artista country
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Artista country revelação
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Canção de Dance do ano
"Body" - Loud Luxury part. brando
"Close To Me" - Ellie Goulding, Diplo part. Swae Lee
"Here With Me" - Marshmello part. Chvrches
"Higher Love" - Kygo & Whitney Houston
"So Close" - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv part. Georgia Ku
Artista de Dance do ano
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Canção de Hip-Hop do ano
"Going Bad" - Meek Mill part. Drake
"Money In The Grave" - Drake part. Rick Ross
"Money" - Cardi B
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X
"Suge" - DaBaby
Melhor artista de Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Artista de Hip-Hop revelação
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Canção de R&B do ano
"Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)" – Beyoncé
"Girls Need Love (Remix)" - Summer Walker & Drake
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown part. Drake
"Shot Clock" - Ella Mai
"Talk" - Khalid
Melhor artista de R&B
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Artista revelação de R&B
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Canção de Pop Latino/Urbana do ano
"Calma" - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys part. Farruko
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry part. Snow
"MIA" - Bad Bunny part. Drake
"QUE PRETENDES" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"Taki Taki" - DJ Snake part. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Melhor artista de Pop Latino/Urbano
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artista revelação de Pop Latino/Urbano
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
Melhor canção mexicana regional
"¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión" - Calibre 50
"A Través Del Vaso" - Banda Los Sebastianes
"Con Todo Incluido" - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
"Encantadora" - El Fantasma
"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal
Artista mexicano regional do ano
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Artista mexicano regional revelação
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Produtor do ano
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Compositor do ano
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
Melhor letra: *Categoria votada pelo público
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"7 rings" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Beautiful People" - Ed Sheeran part. Khalid
"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion part. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
"Juice" - Lizzo
"Lose You To Love Me" - Selena Gomez
"Nightmare" - Halsey
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Someone You Loved" - Lewis Capaldi
"The Bones" - Maren Morris
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Melhor cover: *Categoria votada pelo público
Led Zeppelin - "Black Dog" - Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande - "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" - Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins - "Can't Stop Loving You" - Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger" - 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop - "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts - "I'll Be There For You" - Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift - "Lover" - Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved" - Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" – Halsey cover
Post Malone - "Sunflower" - Vampire Weekend cover
Melhor grupo de fãs: *Categoria votada pelo público
Agnation - Agnez Mo
Arianators - Ariana Grande
Beliebers - Justin Bieber
BTSArmy - BTS
Camilizers - Camila Cabello
Harries - Harry Styles
Limelights - Why Don't We
Louies - Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
Niallers - Niall Horan
Selenators - Selena Gomez
Swifties - Taylor Swift
Melhor clipe: *Categoria votada pelo público
"7 rings" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Boy With Luv" - BTS featuring Halsey
"Con Altura" - Rosalía, J Balvin part. El Guincho
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow
"Dancing With A Stranger" - Sam Smith & Normani
"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK
"ME!" - Taylor Swift part. Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X part. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
Melhor estrela da rede social: *Categoria votada pelo público
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Melhor remix: *Categoria votada pelo público
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish (com Justin Bieber)
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry part. Snow
"Good As Hell" - Lizzo part. Ariana Grande
"Higher Love" – Kygo & Whitney Houston
"Lover" - Taylor Swift part.Shawn Mendes
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X part. Billy Ray Cyrus
"The Bones" - Maren Morris part. Hozier
"Thotiana" – Blueface part. Cardi B and YG
"Trampoline" - SHAED part. Zayn
"Without Me" - Halsey part. Juice WRLD
Melhor fotógrafo de turnê: *Categoria votada pelo público
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Melhor coreografia em clipe (Nova categoria) *Categoria votada pelo público
"7 rings" (Ariana Grande) - Scott e Brian Nicholson
"How Do You Sleep?" (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel
"Kill This Love" (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
"ME!" (Taylor Swift part. Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio
"Motivation" (Normani) - Sean Bankhead
"Señorita" (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens
