Ken humano se assume mulher trans: "Queria ser a Barbie"

It took me a lot of courage to come out as a transgender woman and I couldn’t have done it without the love of support of my amazing family and friends I thank you all ❤️ For the past 8 years of my life I have been known as the human life kendoll but actually I wanted to be #Barbie full story out today on @dailymirror and Sunday people ! #truestory #rodrigoalves #woman #transgender #transwoman #transformation #evolution #beauty #pretty #blonde #girl