A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Melhor filme de língua estrangeira

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Andrew Scott

Stellan Skarsgård

Henry Winkler

Melhor série de comédia da TV

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original - Filme

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Melhor canção original - Filme

"Beautiful Ghosts" Cats

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2

"Spirit" O Rei Leão

"Stand Up" Harriet

Melhor atriz em série, série limitada, ou filme para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Mlehor ator em série de comédia

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor ator em série de drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Melhor Roteiro - Filme

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman