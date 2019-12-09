A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020

HBO
por Jess Cohen | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 9 dez. 2019 06:17
A temporada de premiações está prestes a começar! E nesta segunda-feira, 9, acabam de ser revelados os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020.
Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, e Tim Allen ajudaram a Hollywood Foreign Press Association a anunciar os famosos que concorrem na grande noite, ao lado do Presidente Lorenzo Soria e Barry Adelman, produtor executivo e vice-presidente executivo de TV na dick clark productions.
Neste ano, a premiação será apresentada por Ricky Gervais, honrará o trabalho feito na TV e no cinema no último ano. A cerimônia acontece no dia 5 de janeiro. Veja os indicados abaixo:
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Melhor filme de língua estrangeira
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler
Melhor série de comédia da TV
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original - Filme
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Melhor canção original - Filme
"Beautiful Ghosts" Cats
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Spirit" O Rei Leão
"Stand Up" Harriet
Melhor atriz em série, série limitada, ou filme para TV
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Mlehor ator em série de comédia
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor ator em série de drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Melhor Roteiro - Filme
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, Dois papas
Al Pacino, O irlandês
Joe Pesci, O irlandês
Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, As golpistas
Margot Robbie, O escândalo
Melhor ator em filme, musical ou comédia
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Melhor animação
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
O rei leão
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2
Melhor diretor de filme
Martin Scorsese, The irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasita
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Coringa
Melhor ator em filme de drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa
Jonathan Pryce, Dois papas
Melhor atriz em filme, musical, ou comédia
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Melhor série de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Melhor atriz em filme de drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, História de um casamento
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Melhor filme, musical ou comédia
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Melhor filme de drama
O irlandês
História de um casamento
1917
Coringa
Dois papas
