A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020

por Jess Cohen | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 9 dez. 2019 06:17

Big Little Lies

HBO

A temporada de premiações está prestes a começar! E nesta segunda-feira, 9, acabam de ser revelados os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020. 

Dakota FanningSusan Kelechi Watson, e Tim Allen ajudaram a Hollywood Foreign Press Association a anunciar os famosos que concorrem na grande noite, ao lado do Presidente Lorenzo Soria e Barry Adelman, produtor executivo e vice-presidente executivo de TV na dick clark productions.

Neste ano, a premiação será apresentada por Ricky Gervais, honrará o trabalho feito na TV e no cinema no último ano. A cerimônia acontece no dia 5 de janeiro. Veja os indicados abaixo:

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

 

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

 

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Melhor filme de língua estrangeira

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler

Melhor série de comédia da TV

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original - Filme

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

 

Melhor canção original - Filme

"Beautiful Ghosts" Cats
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Spirit" O Rei Leão
"Stand Up" Harriet

Melhor atriz em série, série limitada, ou filme para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Mlehor ator em série de comédia

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor ator em série de drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Melhor Roteiro - Filme

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, Dois papas

Al Pacino, O irlandês

Joe Pesci, O irlandês

Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, As golpistas
Margot Robbie, O escândalo

Melhor ator em filme, musical ou comédia

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Melhor animação

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
O rei leão
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2

Melhor diretor de filme

Martin Scorsese, The irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasita
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Coringa

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver,  Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa
Jonathan Pryce, Dois papas

Melhor atriz em filme, musical, ou comédia

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Melhor série de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, História de um casamento

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Melhor filme, musical ou comédia

Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

Melhor filme de drama

O irlandês
História de um casamento
1917
Coringa
Dois papas

Relembre abaixo as estrelas no after party do Globo de Ouro 2019:

Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Rich Polk

Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh

Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Tiffany Haddish & Pete Davidson

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Taylor Swift

Timothee Chalamet, Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet & Rachel Brosnahan

Adam Driver, John David Washington, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Adam Driver, John David Washington, Charlize Theron & Spike Lee

Constance Wu, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Ava DuVernay, Peter Ramsey, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Ava DuVernay & Peter Ramsey

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Madden

Kaley Cuoco, Brad Goreski, Sarah Hyland, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Kaley Cuoco, Brad Goreski & Sarah Hyland

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Christian Carino & Lady Gaga

Thandie Newton, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Thandie Newton

Isla Fisher, Kate Beckinsale, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Isla Fisher & Kate Beckinsale

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Marianna Palka, Alison Brie, Kimmy Gatewood, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Marianna Palka, Alison Brie & Kimmy Gatewood

Darren Criss, James Van Der Beek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Darren Criss & James Van Der Beek

Jackie Cruz, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Jackie Cruz

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Patricia Arquette, Laura Brown, Richard Gere, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for InStyle

Patricia Arquette, Laura Brown & Richard Gere

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

ommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Machine Gun Kelly & Pete Davidson

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Karl Cook & Kaley Cuoco

Sabrina Dhowre, Isan Elba, Idris Elba, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Sabrina Dhowre, Isan Elba & Idris Elba

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

Whitney Cummings, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Whitney Cummings

Nicole Scherzinger, Lil Rel Howery, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole Scherzinger & Lil Rel Howery

