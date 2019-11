Os livros que Reese Witherspoon e mais famosas estão lendo neste mês

View this post on Instagram

My next @oprahsbookclub pick is going in a completely different direction than the last one: “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout. As cranky as Olive is, she teaches us so much about loneliness, judgement, empathy, and loss…all the things that make us human. Tap the link in my bio to get a copy and follow @oprahsbookclub to join the conversation. Be ready to discuss with me starting 11/18! #ReadWithUs 🍂🍂🍂