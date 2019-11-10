Os vencedores do E! People’s Choice Awards 2019

PCAs Icons, Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Gwen Stefani

E! Illustration

Neste domingo, 10, o mundo inteiro estava de olho em um só lugar: o E! People's Choice Awards, que graças ao voto de vocês, premiou os artistas do mundo da musica, TV, cinema e muito mais! Juntos, vocês somaram de mais bilhão de votos. Quer saber quem foram os ganhadoress? Confira a lista!

People's Champion Award 

Vencedora: Pink

Fashion Icon Award

Vencedora: Gwen Stefani

People's Icon de 2019

Vencedora: Jennifer Aniston

 

Cinema

MELHOR FILME DE 2019

Vingadores: Ultimato

Toy Story 4

Capitã Marvel

Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw

O Rei Leão

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Us

Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar

 

MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

MIB, Homens de Preto: International

Long Shot

Little 

Good Boys

Mistério no Mediterrâneo

 

MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2019

Vingadores: Ultimato

Toy Story 4

Capitã Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

X-Men: Fênix Negra

Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw

 

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA DE 2019

Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Rocketman

A Cinco Passos de Você

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile 

 

MELHOR FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2019

Toy Story 4

O Rei Leão

Aladdin

A Vida Secreta dos Pets 2

Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3: O Mundo Escondido

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

MELHOR ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Ultimato

Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Ultimato

Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Capitã Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

 

MELHOR ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla 2

Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Ultimato

Zendaya, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar

Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fênix Negra

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Capitã Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Homens de Preto: Internaciona

 

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA DE 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, A Cinco Passos de Você

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

 

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2019

Ali Wong, Meu Eterno Talvez

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Mistério no Mediterrâneo

Liam Hemsworth, Megarromântico

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

 

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Ultimato

Chris Evans, Vingadores: Ultimato

Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fênix Negra

Brie Larson, Capitã Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw

 

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO DE 2019

America Ferrera, Como Trainar Seu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, A Vida Secreta dos Pets 2

Beyoncé, O Rei Leão

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish, A vida Secreta dos Pets 2

Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA DE 2019

Grey's Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DE 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

 

MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

 

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2019

American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

 

MELHOR ATOR DA TV DE 2019

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

 

MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV DE 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale 

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

 

MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA NA TV DE 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

 

MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV DE 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

 

MELHOR TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

TODAY

Good Morning America

The Real

 

MELHOR TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

 

MLEHOR COMPETIDOR DA TV DE 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

 

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2019

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

 

SÉRIE QUE VALE A PENA MARATONAR DE 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASY DE 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

MÚSICA

MELHOR CANTOR DE 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

 

MELHOR CANTORA DE 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

 

MELHOR GRUPO DE 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

 

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE 2019

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings" 

Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"

Khalid, "Talk"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" 

Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

 

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE 2019

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins 

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love 

Taylor Swift, Lover

 

MELHOR ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

 

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO DE 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

 

MELHOR CLIPE DE 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

 

MELHOR TURNÊ DE 2019

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga, Enigma

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

CULTURA POP

ESTRELA DA REDE SOCIAL DE 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

 

MELHOR INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

 

CELEBRIDADE DA REDE SOCIAL DE 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

 

MELHOR PET FAMOSO DE 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug 

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

 

MELHOR COMEDIANTE DE 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

 

ARTISTA MAIS ESTILOSO DE 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

 

MELHOR ATLETA DE 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe 

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

 

MELHOR PODCAST DE 2019

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience

