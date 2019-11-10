E! Illustration
por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Dom., 10 nov. 2019 16:32
E! Illustration
Neste domingo, 10, o mundo inteiro estava de olho em um só lugar: o E! People's Choice Awards, que graças ao voto de vocês, premiou os artistas do mundo da musica, TV, cinema e muito mais! Juntos, vocês somaram de mais bilhão de votos. Quer saber quem foram os ganhadoress? Confira a lista!
People's Champion Award
Vencedora: Pink
Fashion Icon Award
Vencedora: Gwen Stefani
People's Icon de 2019
Vencedora: Jennifer Aniston
Cinema
MELHOR FILME DE 2019
Vingadores: Ultimato
Toy Story 4
Capitã Marvel
Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw
O Rei Leão
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar
MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
MIB, Homens de Preto: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Mistério no Mediterrâneo
MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2019
Vingadores: Ultimato
Toy Story 4
Capitã Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
X-Men: Fênix Negra
Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw
MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA DE 2019
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Rocketman
A Cinco Passos de Você
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
MELHOR FILME PARA FAMÍLIA DE 2019
Toy Story 4
O Rei Leão
Aladdin
A Vida Secreta dos Pets 2
Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3: O Mundo Escondido
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
MELHOR ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Ultimato
Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Ultimato
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Capitã Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
MELHOR ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla 2
Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Ultimato
Zendaya, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fênix Negra
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Capitã Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Homens de Preto: Internaciona
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA DE 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, A Cinco Passos de Você
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2019
Ali Wong, Meu Eterno Talvez
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Mistério no Mediterrâneo
Liam Hemsworth, Megarromântico
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Ultimato
Chris Evans, Vingadores: Ultimato
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: De Volta ao Lar
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fênix Negra
Brie Larson, Capitã Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velozes e Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw
MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO DE 2019
America Ferrera, Como Trainar Seu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, A Vida Secreta dos Pets 2
Beyoncé, O Rei Leão
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, A vida Secreta dos Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
TV
MELHOR SÉRIE DE 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA DE 2019
Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DE 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2019
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
MELHOR ATOR DA TV DE 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV DE 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA NA TV DE 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV DE 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
MELHOR TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
MELHOR TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MLEHOR COMPETIDOR DA TV DE 2019
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
SÉRIE QUE VALE A PENA MARATONAR DE 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
MELHOR SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASY DE 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MÚSICA
MELHOR CANTOR DE 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
MELHOR CANTORA DE 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
MELHOR GRUPO DE 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
MELHOR CANÇÃO DE 2019
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
Khalid, "Talk"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
MELHOR ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO DE 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
MELHOR CLIPE DE 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
MELHOR TURNÊ DE 2019
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
CULTURA POP
ESTRELA DA REDE SOCIAL DE 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
MELHOR INFLUENCER DE BELEZA DE 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
CELEBRIDADE DA REDE SOCIAL DE 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
MELHOR PET FAMOSO DE 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
MELHOR COMEDIANTE DE 2019
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
ARTISTA MAIS ESTILOSO DE 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
MELHOR ATLETA DE 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
MELHOR PODCAST DE 2019
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience
Veja abaixo os melhores cliques do Instagram dos indicados à tour do ano no PCA 2019:
P!nk tirou várias selfies com fãs no Rio de Janeiro antes de sua performance no Rock in Rio.
P!nk foi só sorrisos ao posar com Vance Joy, responsável pela abertura de seus shows na Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
P!nk recebeu flores do marido, Carey Hart, com uma linda mensagem, enquanto estava fora em turnê.
Continue para baixo
Jennie Kim do BLACKPINK caprichou na pose em Barcelona, na Espanha.
Rosé aproveitou para turistar em Paris, na França
Lisa do BLACKPINK visitou o Rijksmuseum, em Amsterdã durante tour na Europa.
Continue para baixo
Jennifer Lopez arrasou durante show da turnê em Los Angeles.
J.Lo transformou a My Party tour em um caso de família. Ela postou uma foto nos bastidores em San Diego com seus entes queridos.
Lopez se delcarou por Detroit antes do show em Michigan.
Continue para baixo
Não é segredo que os famosos amam Justin Timberlake. O cantor de 38 anos posou nos bastidores ao lado de Anthony Mackie, Trevor Noah, John Krasinski e Emily Blunt.
Timberlake e sua esposa, Jessica Biel, trocaram carinhos em St. Louis durante a Man of the Woods tour.
Timberlake celebrou o aniversário usando uma jaqueta Otheto Gervacio com o emblema de sua cidade natal Memphis, Tennessee, no show do Madison Square Garden, em Nova York.
Continue para baixo
De jatos privados a carros particulares, Cher merece o que há de melhor.
Os fãs vão à loucura com a cantora de 73 anos!
Só as maiores estrelas ganham cupcakes personalizados.
Continue para baixo
Ariana Grande tirou um momento para relaxar durante a Sweetener tour.
Grande faz questão de levar seus cachorros nas viagens da turnê. Fofos!
Ariana participou de uma reunião do NSYNC— sem Timberlake—em seu show no Coachella.
Continue para baixo
Lady Gaga mostrou a homenagem que ganhou de fã em seu Enigma show, em Las Vegas.
Gaga teve a companhia de seu bulldog em viagem de jato privado para show da Enigma tour.
Jin do BTS curtiu um dia no parque durante turnê nos Estados Unidos.
Continue para baixo
J-Hope do BTS explorou Paris durante a turnê Love Yourself, Speak Yourself.
V posou em um dos cartões postais de Londres durante tour mundial do BTS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?