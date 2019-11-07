Príncipe Harry sugere que ele e Meghan planejam segundo filho

Sgt Paul Randall/MoD/PA Wire
por Elyse Dupre | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Qui., 7 nov. 2019 07:18
Sgt Paul Randall/MoD/PA Wire
Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, que tiveram foto retirada do Palácio de Buckingham, parecem que querem ser papais de novo! Durante visita, Harry parece ter sugerido que ele e Meghan já pensam em um segundo bebê.
Nessa quarta-feira, 6, o Duque e a Duquesa de Sussex estiveram no Broom Farm Community Centre, localizado no "coração" do conjunto habitacional do Exército. Windsor é a base de vários regimentos, incluindo os Coldstream Guards, os Welsh Guards e de alguns membros da Household Cavalry.
Durante a visita, o casal conversou com os entes queridos daqueles que serviram em diferentes regimentos. A certa altura, Harry, que serviu no exército por 10 anos, refletiu sobre como sentiria falta de seu filho Archie Harrison se ele tivesse que ficar longe dele por um longo período.
"Não consigo imaginar como é sentir tanta falta, pois eles mudam tão rapidamente", disse o novo pai, segundo o ITV News.
Falando em Archie, parece que o pequeno já alcançou alguns marcos importantes. A esposa de um militar Amy Thompson disse à Forces Network que Harry contou que o bebê de 6 meses já está se rastejando. Meghan também disse a uma menina que Archie "só tem dois dentes".
Alguns participantes também encorajaram o casal a expandir sua família.
"Harry estava realmente muito interessado em como foram as coisas com um segundo filho, porque nós também temos filhos mais velhos", disse a esposa de um militar Susie Stringfellow à rede enquanto fazia referência a um colega do evento. "Estávamos tentando encorajá-lo a ter um segundo bebê."
Além de conversar com as famílias, Harry e Meghan brincaram com as crianças e receberam cupcakes e bebidas.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
Nesta quinta-feira, 7, Meghan e Harry também visitaram o evento Field of Remembrance, na Abadia de Westminster, em Londres, para plantar cruzes e homenagear aqueles que morreram servindo seu país.
Veja abaixo Meghan Markle lança uma coleção de roupas:
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle no lançamento de sua coleção Smart Set, com loja de departamentos John Lewis. A loja oferecerá roupas gratuitas para mulheres desempregadas.
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Continue para baixo
Shutterstock
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Continue para baixo
HRH The Duchess of Sussex / Jenny Zarins
HRH The Duchess of Sussex / Jenny Zarins
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?