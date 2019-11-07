Príncipe Harry sugere que ele e Meghan planejam segundo filho

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, que tiveram foto retirada do Palácio de Buckingham, parecem que querem ser papais de novo! Durante visita, Harry parece ter sugerido que ele e Meghan já pensam em um segundo bebê.

Nessa quarta-feira, 6, o Duque e a Duquesa de Sussex estiveram no Broom Farm Community Centre, localizado no "coração" do conjunto habitacional do Exército. Windsor é a base de vários regimentos, incluindo os Coldstream Guards, os Welsh Guards e de alguns membros da Household Cavalry.

Durante a visita, o casal conversou com os entes queridos daqueles que serviram em diferentes regimentos. A certa altura, Harry, que serviu no exército por 10 anos, refletiu sobre como sentiria falta de seu filho Archie Harrison se ele tivesse que ficar longe dele por um longo período.

"Não consigo imaginar como é sentir tanta falta, pois eles mudam tão rapidamente", disse o novo pai, segundo o ITV News.

Falando em Archie, parece que o pequeno já alcançou alguns marcos importantes. A esposa de um militar Amy Thompson disse à Forces Network que Harry contou que o bebê de 6 meses já está se rastejando. Meghan também disse a uma menina que Archie "só tem dois dentes".

Alguns participantes também encorajaram o casal a expandir sua família.

"Harry estava realmente muito interessado em como foram as coisas com um segundo filho, porque nós também temos filhos mais velhos", disse a esposa de um militar Susie Stringfellow à rede enquanto fazia referência a um colega do evento. "Estávamos tentando encorajá-lo a ter um segundo bebê."

Além de conversar com as famílias, Harry e Meghan brincaram com as crianças e receberam cupcakes e bebidas.

Nesta quinta-feira, 7, Meghan e Harry também visitaram o evento Field of Remembrance, na Abadia de Westminster, em Londres, para plantar cruzes e homenagear aqueles que morreram servindo seu país.

 

Meghan Markle no lançamento de sua coleção Smart Set, com loja de departamentos John Lewis. A loja oferecerá roupas gratuitas para mulheres desempregadas.

