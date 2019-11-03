Os papéis mais assustadores de Vera Farmiga

por Guilherme Della Negra | Traduzido Por  | Dom., 3 nov. 2019 05:00

Vera Farmiga

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Halloween aconteceu nessa quinta-feira, 31, mas aqui no E! Online Brasil nós estendemos ele para a semana toda com várias matérias assustadoras. 

E para fechar com chave de ouro, resolvemos falar sobre a nossa rainha do terrorVera Farmiga.

Quem segue os lançamentos da atriz nas telonas e na TV, sabe que ela esteve na grande maioria dos filmes do gênero de sucesso que estrearam ultimamente. Por isso, fizemos uma matéria relembrando os papéis mais marcantes da estrela.

Joshua, o Filho do Mal

No primeiro dos muitos filmes de terror que Farmiga estrelou, ela atuou como mãe de um filho pra lá de problemático. O menino, que é lidado como um prodígio até certa idade, na real se mostra ser extremamente frio e calculista, além de sádico. O pior? Essa não é a única vez que Vera lidou com crianças complicadas em filmes de terror. 

Orfã

O segundo papel de Vera no universo do terror também incluiu crianças problemáticas. Dessa vez, Vera faz parte de uma família que adota uma garotinha bem inocente, que depois se mostra ser um verdadeiro pesadelo. A criança começa a sabotar os integrantes da família, além de colocar um contra o outro e até matar alguns deles.

Invocação do Mal

Mais atualmente, Vera também estreou o longa Invocação do Mal como a médium (que existiu na vida real) Lorraine Warren. No longa, a personagem e seu marido tentam ajudar uma família que está sendo assombrada pelo espírito de uma bruxa. Vale dizer que essa também foi a primeira vez que Farmiga embarcou em um terror mais sobrenatural. Se você ainda não assistiu ao longa super famoso, tá esperando o que?

Annabelle

Continuando com o papel que ela interpretou em Invocação do Mal, Vera voltou a interpretar Lorraine Warren para contar a história da boneca endemoniada que é um item famoso no museu do casal. Segundo a história original, um demônio se apossou do brinquedo e fingiu que era o espírito de uma garotinha para atazanar a vida de muita gente. Vale dizer que Farmiga não aparece oficialmente em todos os filmes, porém, ela estrelou o terceiro deles, que foi lançado recentemente.

Bates Motel

E para terminar, temos possivelmente o melhor trabalho de Vera como atriz: Norma Bates. A série Bates Motel conta a história do psicopata Norman Bates antes do filme Psicose (clássico de Hitchcock do qual ele é vilão). Se você tem alguma dúvida da habilidade de atuação de Farmiga, garantimos que essa série vai te provar o contrário. Além de interpretar uma mãe que tem uma relação bem desequilibrada com seu filho, a atriz tem alguns surtos em certas cenas que vão te deixar de cabelo arrepiado. 

A série fez tanto sucesso que até Rihanna participou de um episódio como convidada especial.

Veja abaixo as estrelas que começaram em filmes de terror:

George Clooney, Return to Horror High, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Image Entertainment

George Clooney - Return to Horror High

Renee Zellweger, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, Celebs Who Started in Horror

CFP

Renée Zellweger - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Kevin Bacon, Friday the 13th, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Paramount Pictures

Kevin Bacon - Friday the 13th

Jim Carrey, Once Bitten, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Samuel Goldwyn Company

Jim Carrey - Once Bitten

Jennifer Aniston, Leprechaun, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Trimark Pictures

Jennifer Aniston - Leprechaun

Bradley Cooper, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper - My Little Eye

Ryan Phillippe, Deadly Invasion: The Killer Bee Nightmare, Celebs Who Started In Horror

WIN

Ryan Phillippe - Deadly Invasion

Naomi Watts, Shaft, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Naomi Watts - The Shaft

Johnny Depp, Nightmare on Elm Street, Celebs Who Started In Horror

New Line Cinema

Johnny Depp - Nightmare on Elm Street

Brad Pitt, Cutting Class, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Republic Pictures Home Video

Brad Pitt - Cutting Class

Jaimie Alexander, Rest Stop, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Warner Home

Jaimie Alexander - Rest Stop

Eva Mendes, Urban Legends: Final Cut, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Columbia

Eva Mendes - Urban Legends: Final Cut

Tom Hanks, He Knows You're Alone, Celebs Who Started In Horror

MGM

Tom Hanks - He Knows You're Alone

Ben Affleck, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Celebs Who Started In Horror

20th Century Fox

Ben Affleck - Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Abagail Breslin, Signs, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Touchtone Pictures

Abigail Breslin - Signs

Ellen Page, Ghost Cat, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Animal Planet

Ellen Page - Ghost Cat

Demi Moore, Parasite, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Embassy

Demi Moore - Parasite

Zach Galifianakis

INFphoto.com

Zach Galifianakis - Below

Leonardo DiCaprio, Critters 3, Celebs Who Started In Horror

New Line

Leonardo DiCaprio - Critters 3

Viggo Mortensen, Leatherface Celebs Who Started In Horror

New Line

Viggo Mortensen - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween, 1978, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Compass International Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween

Henry Cavill, Hellraiser: Hellworld, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Miramax Films

Henry Cavill - Hellraiser: Hellworld

John Travolta, Oscars Presenter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Travolta - The Devil's Rain

Gerard Butler

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Gerard Butler - Tale of the Mummy

Amy Adams, Psycho Beach Party, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Strand

Amy Adams - Psycho Beach Party

Matthew McConaughey, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Columbia Pictures

Matthew McConaughey - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Rooney Mara, Kate Mara

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rooney Mara - Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Charlize Theron, Children of the Corn III, Celebs Who Started In Horror

Dimension Films

Charlize Theron - Children of the Corn III

Chloe Grace Moretz, The Amityville Horror, Celebs Who Started In Horror

MGM

Chloe Grace Moretz - The Amityville Horror

