Os papéis mais assustadores de Vera Farmiga

Veja abaixo as estrelas que começaram em filmes de terror:
George Clooney - Return to Horror High
Renée Zellweger - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Kevin Bacon - Friday the 13th
Jim Carrey - Once Bitten
Jennifer Aniston - Leprechaun
Bradley Cooper - My Little Eye
Ryan Phillippe - Deadly Invasion
Johnny Depp - Nightmare on Elm Street
Brad Pitt - Cutting Class
Jaimie Alexander - Rest Stop
Eva Mendes - Urban Legends: Final Cut
Tom Hanks - He Knows You're Alone
Ben Affleck - Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Abigail Breslin - Signs
Ellen Page - Ghost Cat
Demi Moore - Parasite
Zach Galifianakis - Below
Leonardo DiCaprio - Critters 3
Viggo Mortensen - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween
Henry Cavill - Hellraiser: Hellworld
John Travolta - The Devil's Rain
Gerard Butler - Tale of the Mummy
Amy Adams - Psycho Beach Party
Matthew McConaughey - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Rooney Mara - Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Charlize Theron - Children of the Corn III
Chloe Grace Moretz - The Amityville Horror