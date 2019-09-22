A lista completa de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2019

Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Dom., 22 set. 2019 16:53
Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
O Emmy Awards 2019 deu o que falar! A premiação aconteceu neste domingo, 22, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, e consagrou os maiores astros da TV.
Confira abaixo quem são os famosos que levaram a estatueta dourada para casa:
Melhor Série de Comédia
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag(Prime Video)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Veep (HBO)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Diretor em Série de Comédia
Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)
The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)
PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)
Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)
The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)
Veep, "Veep" (HBO)
Melhor Série de Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX Networks)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwnedoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama
Better Call Saul, "Winner" (AMC)
Bodyguard, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Game Of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Nice And Neat" (BBC America)
Succession, "Nobody Is Ever Missing" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama
Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)
Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)
Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)
Melhor Diretor em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial de Drama
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)
Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Melhor Diretor de Reality Show
American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)
Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)
Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)
The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)
Melhor Diretor de Série de Variedades
Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)
Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)
Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)
Melhor Diretor de Especial de Variedades
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool(CBS)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)
Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)
The Oscars (ABC)
Melhor Documentário ou Especial de não-ficção
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)
Leaving Neverland(HBO)
Love, Gilda(CNN)
Minding The Gap(Hulu)
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
James Corden, The World's Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Melhor filme para TV
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood (HBO)
King Lear (Prime Video)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Melhor minissérie
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Melhor programa de competição
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Melhor programa de variedade
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?