A lista completa de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por  | Dom., 22 set. 2019 16:53

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emmy Statue, Awards

Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

O Emmy Awards 2019 deu o que falar! A premiação aconteceu neste domingo, 22, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, e consagrou os maiores astros da TV. 

Confira abaixo quem são os famosos que levaram a estatueta dourada para casa:

Leia também

Diretor da Fox confirma que o Emmy Awards 2019 não terá apresentador

Melhor Série de Comédia

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag(Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Diretor em Série de Comédia

Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)

The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)

PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)

Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)

The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)

Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Melhor Série de Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwnedoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama

Better Call Saul, "Winner" (AMC)

Bodyguard, "Episode 1" (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Nice And Neat" (BBC America)

Succession, "Nobody Is Ever Missing" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme
Mahershala Ali, True Detective 
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama

Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)

Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)

Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Melhor Diretor em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial de Drama

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)

Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Melhor Diretor de Reality Show

American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)

Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)

The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)

Melhor Diretor de Série de Variedades

Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)

Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)

Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)

Melhor Diretor de Especial de Variedades

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool(CBS)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC)

Melhor Documentário ou Especial de não-ficção

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)

Leaving Neverland(HBO)

Love, Gilda(CNN)

Minding The Gap(Hulu)

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)

Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

James Corden, The World's Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Melhor filme para TV

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood (HBO)

King Lear (Prime Video)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

 

Melhor minissérie

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

 

Melhor programa de competição

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme 

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us 

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

 

Melhor programa de variedade

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

  • Share
  • Tweet
filedunder Notícias , Instanoticias , Tapete Vermelho , Emmys , 2019 Emmys

Trending Histórias

O último
Gwendoline Christie, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Os looks mais arriscados do tapete vermelho do Emmy Awards 2019

Natasha Lyonne bate palma de forma bizarra no Emmy e vira meme

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne bate palma de forma bizarra no Emmy e vira meme

Patricia Arquette lamenta morte da irmã trans no Emmy 2019

Patricia Arquette, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Patricia Arquette lamenta morte da irmã trans no Emmy 2019

Kim Kardashian e Kendall Jenner atraem todos os olhares no Emmy 2019

Elenco de Game of Thrones se despede de Westeros no Emmy 2019

O seu destino para notícias de entretenimento, shows, celebridades,        
moda, cultura pop e os programas do E!
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Direitos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.