As makes inspiradas em Euphoria

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Dom., 22 set. 2019 03:00
A série Euphoria, que deu o que falar por sua trama, também faz sucesso no mundo da beleza! A produção estrelada por Zendaya é o assunto do momento quando falamos de make.
A produção trouxe maquiagens bem estilosas e coloridas que ajudam a contar as histórias de Rue, Kat, Jules, Maddy e toda turma. A responsável por toda essa belezinha é a maquiadora Doniella Davy.
Sombras de cores neon, cintilantes, muito glitter, texturas, estrelas, cristais e delineados diferentões são algumas das tendências que fazem parte da febre do momento.
Pensando nisso, decidimos reunir algumas das melhores makes da série e as famosas que já reproduziram e se inspiraram no trabalho de Doni. Confira abaixo:
View this post on Instagram
I worked with the behind-the-scenes crew one day on set and directed these little video clips to showcase the winter formal makeups, applied by @kirinrider and myself. Can’t wait to share more pics of everything + the design backstories! Coming soon soon soon! #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup #euphoriawinterformal
A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brunamarquezine) on
View this post on Instagram
Jules’ iridescent framed red eyes, Episode 8, Euphoria. Story time! Jules won’t ever be the same after her trip where she met Anna and ended up crying neon orange tears on a rooftop at dawn. @mistersamlev wanted this shift to be conveyed through Jules’ final hair & makeup look, where he requested a goth look with red eyes. He really is a genius. My favorite thing about this look is the black hair “antenna” (as Hunter called it) that @melaniestylez created to frame her face. Jules is over this town and is in love with Anna & Rue but still carrying the burden of Nate’s threats and processing the hallucination of her interactions with him at the club (so many feels there, and also was he actually there!? Because as far as I’m concerned he wasn’t necessarily NOT there!). Jules, even at a total loss, always has this captivating spark of free spirit and optimism, and a magical sense of innocence. To me, the @face_lace iridescent eye-framing stick-ons symbolize that special quality and when paired with the antenna, give her an other-worldly insect vibe (you know those iridescent shiny black beetles?). I remain astonished and forever inspired by Jules’ uncompromising devotion to self-expression. This look is so different from her previous looks, and absolutely aims her in a new direction for the future, so....What would you all love to see happen with Jules’ look next season!? // Swipe to see more stills and makeup detail pics. // PRODUCTS: @face_lace stick-ons, @urbandecaycosmetics red eyeliner, @claropsyche red eyeshadow and @vapourbeauty cream blush. #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup #feelsomething #juleseuphoria #facelace #gothmakeup #newgoth #newgothmakeup #redeyemakeup
A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on
View this post on Instagram
💎 j u l e s 🎨 // bye bye beauty & makeup norms, hello “Express yourself through makeup, however you want, at all times, despite what the mainstream says, and what conventional gender roles have been.” #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup
A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on
View this post on Instagram
Uma pausa para esse delineado duplo que fiz na @larissamanoela 👏🏻😘 Gostaram?!
A post shared by Ramon Amorim (@ramonamorimoficial) on
Veja abaixo as Kardashians com e sem maquiagem:
AKM-GSI; Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
AKM-GSI; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Splash News; Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Splash; Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage
E!; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
