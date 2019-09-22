As makes inspiradas em Euphoria

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por  | Dom., 22 set. 2019 03:00

E-Comm: Zendaya, Euphoria Cast, Tommy Hilfiger Show, TOMMYNOW, 2019 New York Fashion Week

A série Euphoria, que deu o que falar por sua trama, também faz sucesso no mundo da beleza! A produção estrelada por Zendaya é o assunto do momento quando falamos de make. 

A produção trouxe maquiagens bem estilosas e coloridas que ajudam a contar as histórias de Rue, Kat, Jules, Maddy e toda turma. A responsável por toda essa belezinha é a maquiadora Doniella Davy.

Sombras de cores neon, cintilantes, muito glitter, texturas, estrelas, cristais e delineados diferentões são algumas das tendências que fazem parte da febre do momento. 

Por que Euphoria, nova série de Zendaya, está dando o que falar

Pensando nisso, decidimos reunir algumas das melhores makes da série e as famosas que já reproduziram e se inspiraram no trabalho de Doni. Confira abaixo:

