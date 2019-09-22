As makes inspiradas em Euphoria

View this post on Instagram

“I’ll do 25 to life, if it makes me a King — a star in your eyes,” - Labrinth, All for Us. This song lyric connection was a divine coincidence. Thank you @alexelijahc for pointing this out! The Episode 8 glitter tears (on the right) were meant to be a gritty & real version of the hallucinated gold glitter tears in the blanket fort in Episode 2 (the bottom image) and the big iridescent star was meant to tie into the billboard image from Episode 1 (on the left). P.S. Did anyone notice when the iridescent star disappeared in Episode 8? Definitely some meaning there 💔 // A complete breakdown of Rue’s winter formal look is coming soon, as well as a breakdown of the process and concept behind the silicone-encapsulated gold glitter tear prosthetics used on the dancers during the final scene. #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup #rueeuphoria #glittertears