Vin Diesel e mais famosos prestam tributo no aniversário de Paul Walker

Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed....: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs... Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around.... Happy birthdays King Walker..... ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been.... So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!