A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2019

por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | Seg., 26 ago. 2019 17:25

Taylor Swift, 2019 MTV VMAs Performance

MTV

O MTV Video Music Awards 2019 finalmente chegou! A MTV revelou na noite desta segunda-feira, 26, os vencedores do MTV VMA deste ano.

Celebridades como Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello e muitos outros estão na lista daqueles que se apresentarão na premiação musical. Então é seguro dizer que o evento será inesquecível!

Confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores!

VÍDEO DO ANO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

ARTISTA DO ANO
Cardi B 
Billie Eilish 
Ariana Grande
Halsey 
Jonas Brothers 
Shawn Mendes

MÚSICA DO ANO
Drake – "In My Feelings" 
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO, apresentado por Taco Bell
Ava Max 
Billie Eilish 
H.E.R. 
Lil Nas X 
Lizzo
ROSALÍA 

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" 
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Lizzo, Glastonbury Festival 2019

James McCauley/Shutterstock

ARTISTA PUSH DO ANO
Bazzi 
CNCO 
Billie Eilish 
H.E.R. 
Lauv 
Lizzo 

MELHOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" 
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" 
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Khalid – "Talk"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MELHOR HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money" 
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" 

MELHOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" 
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" 
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" 
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip" 
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" 

MELHOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"

BTS, Halsey

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

MELHOR LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" 
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" 
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" 
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" 
Maluma – "Mala Mía" 
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" 

MELHOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" 
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" 
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" 
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" 
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" 

MELHOR ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" 
Imagine Dragons – "Natural" 
Lenny Kravitz – "Low" 
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" 
twenty one pilots – "My Blood" 

VÍDEO PARA O BEM
Halsey – "Nightmare" 
The Killers – "Land of the Free" 
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" 
John Legend – "Preach" 
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next

Youtube

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" 
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" 
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" 
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MELHOR DIREÇÃO ARTÍSTICA
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" 

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" 
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" 

MELHOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
Billie Eilish – "hostage" 
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

