Alemã que visita locações icônicas de filmes e séries viraliza

It's about time to bid "Aloha!" to Captain Jack Sparrow! 🏴‍☠️ • Oahu's Lanai Lookout, with its stunning lava formations and huuuge waves crushing into them, served as a filming location for "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" starring Johnny Depp as usual as Jack Sparrow, Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa and Penelope Cruz as Angelica. 🎬 The same spot was used for many LOST scenes. I heard if you visit the lookout December through May, you might just be lucky enough to witness some humpback whales. Would love to see that!! ❤️🐋