Alemã que visita locações icônicas de filmes e séries viraliza

  • Por
    &

por Fernanda Basso | Traduzido Por  | Sáb., 24 ago. 2019 04:00

Andrea David, Filmtourismus

Instagram @filmtourismus

Já pensou ter um trabalho que consiste em viajar o mundo atrás de locações icônicas de filmes e séries? Pois essa é a vida da alemã Andrea David, que vai atrás das locações mais surreais e acalenta nossas memórias inserindo ali uma foto da cena gravada, como vocês podem ver ali em cima, com uma foto de Lost tirada em Kawela Bay Beach Park, nos Estados Unidos.

A blogueira entrou nessa aventura em 2004 e de lá pra cá, suas fotos viralizaram e fazem o maior sucesso na web. Andrea já viajou o mundo real oficial, indo do Havaí ao Japão...Confira algumas das suas melhores fotos:

 

filedunder Notícias , Movies

