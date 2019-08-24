Alemã que visita locações icônicas de filmes e séries viraliza

Instagram @filmtourismus
por Fernanda Basso | Traduzido Por | Sáb., 24 ago. 2019 04:00
Já pensou ter um trabalho que consiste em viajar o mundo atrás de locações icônicas de filmes e séries? Pois essa é a vida da alemã Andrea David, que vai atrás das locações mais surreais e acalenta nossas memórias inserindo ali uma foto da cena gravada, como vocês podem ver ali em cima, com uma foto de Lost tirada em Kawela Bay Beach Park, nos Estados Unidos.
A blogueira entrou nessa aventura em 2004 e de lá pra cá, suas fotos viralizaram e fazem o maior sucesso na web. Andrea já viajou o mundo real oficial, indo do Havaí ao Japão...Confira algumas das suas melhores fotos:
”It ain‘t about how hard you hit. It‘s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward!“ Rocky Balboa So true in so many spheres of life, isn’t it? • #rocky #rockybalboa #sylvesterstallone @officialslystallone #philadelphia #philly #discover_phl @discover_phl #phillyfilm @gpfophillyfilm #museumofartphiladelphia #rockysteps #rockystairs
“I’m not saying you’re not mentally ill, for all I know you’re crazy as a loon.“ • One of the most impressive filming locations I‘ve visited in Philly is the Eastern State Penitentiary. This giant walled-in complex, opened in 1829, became the most expensive American building of its day and soon the most famous prison in the world. Some of America‘s most notorious criminals like Al Capone and Willie Sutton spent time as inmates here. Terry Gilliam, the director of ”Twelve Monkeys“, loved the stories of the old Eastern State Pen and he seized the opportunity to make it into the insane asylum where Brad Pitt‘s character would be institutionalized. During the production historians were on site at all times to let the filmmakers know if it was possible to do something or not... 🎬 • Note for film buffs: If you use the headphones you will be guided by Steve Buscemi‘s voice. 🎧 • #twelvemonkeys #12monkeys #brucewillis #bradpitt #terrygilliam #alcapone #prison #easternstatepenitentiary #philadelphia #philly #discover_phl
”The only way to beat my crazy was by doing something even crazier.“ • ”Silver Linings Playbook“ with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper is one of my personal favorite Philly movies. ❤️ So I visited the Historic Lansdowne Theater where the relationship between the two characters starts to take shape after a big argument which started a scene earlier at Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby with a raisin bran and tea (-> swipe for more location pics). Efforts have been made to save this theater, one of the last from the 1920s in Philadelphia, and restore it into a modern music venue. ✨ • More impressions from the „Silver Linings Playbook“ locations and Philly in my stories. 🎬 • #silverliningsplaybook #silverlinings #bradleycooper #jenniferlawrence #lansdownetheater #savethelansdowne #lansdowne #llanerchdiner #franklinsuites #philadelphia #philly #discover_phl
„It wasn’t over... still isn‘t over!“ ❤️ • “The Notebook” turns 15 years today and it’s still one of my favorite screen romances. Love to remember my visit at Boone Hall Plantation some years ago. It was great to follow the tracks of Noah and Allie but also to learn more about the history of the estate which was also featured in the TV show “North and South” as Mont Royal. 🎬 • What is your favorite Love Story? ••••••••••••••••••••••• #TheNotebook #ryangosling #rachelmcadams #nicholassparks #noahandallie @nicholassparks #southcarolina #visitusa #boonehallplantation #lovestory
Dracarys! 🔥 We can’t deny some madness in her eyes, can we? Daenerys judging over the Tarlys in Game of Thrones season 7 when they refuse to bend the knee is another hair-raising scene filmed at the granite rocks of Los Barruecos in Extremadura, Spain. 🎬 • Sadly I had to say goodbye to Extremadura, but you can find more impressions of my trip in the Story Highlights on my profile @filmtourismus. Hasta luego! 🙋🏻♀️ • Sponsored Press Trip by @extremadura_tur • #gameofthrones #got #hbo #gotlocation #khaleesi #daenerystargaryen #caceres #malpartidadecaceres #losbarruecos #extremadura #spain #espana
"I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now.“ • [AD] On my way to Monument Valley I stopped at mile marker 13 on Highway 163 near Mexican Hat for this iconic movie scene when ”Forrest Gump“ decides to go home after three years, two months, fourteen days and six hours of running. 🏃🏻♂️The spot is dubbed ”Forrest Gump Point“ and I met some other film buffs there. 🎬 More impressions in my stories... • Sponsored Press Trip by @visitutah, @visitutahgermany & @utahfilm • #filmutah #thestoryisutah #visitutah #visitutahgermany #utah #igutah #beutahful #utahlove #utahtravel #utahrocks #roadtrip #forrestgump #tomhanks #monumentvalley #mexicanhat #runforrestrun
„There's always room for a story that can transport people to another place.“ J.K. Rowling • It‘s World Storytelling Day today! Let’s celebrate this with a picture I took at Alnwick Castle to teleport us directly to Hogwarts. 🎬 I think this is one of the most shared pictures of my collection. (feel free to share on IG, but please don’t forget to give credit to @filmtourismus in the caption)⚡️ • And good news for Potterheads: Very soon I will be back at a truly magical Harry Potter spot!! 🧙♀️ Stay tuned! ✨ • #harrypotter #hogwarts #jkrowling #storytelling #worldstorytellingday #potterhead #harrypotterfandom
Today I’m visiting Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Burbank! 🎬 (see story for more). One of my favorite places here is the Central Perk! ☕️ Where are the “Friends” fans? •••••••••••••••••••••••• #friends #visitburbank #visitla #discoverla #wbtourhollywood #warnerbros
