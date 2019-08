Nail art de tartaruga é a nova aposta do mundo da beleza

View this post on Instagram

Whether you were showing me your torties or showing me some love yesterday at Nail Pro Pasadena, I just wanna say thank you. Everyone made me feel SOOO special and I was talking to a couple people about this after about how I’m just super happy this industry is so welcoming and warm and idk. Like the amount of people I saw explaining to ppl they don’t even know their favorite products and secrets and how they do certain designs etc... it was just so sweet??? Just everyone sharing w each other and helping each other!?! Idk I can’t describe it, but yesterday was great and I know you all get what I mean. Let me know if you agree.. or if I’m just a crazy person. But either way here is a carousel of torties for all of you 🥂 cheers !!!!