Millie Bobby Brown vai lançar linha de beleza vegana

View this post on Instagram

so here it is, florence by mills. literally the love of my life, i cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily ♡