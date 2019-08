Mãe de Brody Jenner defende Kaitlynn Carter após flagra com Miley Cyrus

View this post on Instagram

The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves...how we react & respond to life’s vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes. May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly. #nojudgement #lovewins #weareallhuman