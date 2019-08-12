A lista completa de vencedores do Teen Choice Awards 2019

Melhor filme de drama

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

Para todos os garotos que já amei



Melhor ator de filme de drama

Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma estrela

Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Noah Centineo – Para todos os garotos que já amei

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Melhor atriz de filme de drama

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford – After

Lady Gaga – Nasce uma estrela

Lana Condor – Para todos os garotos que já amei



Melhor filme de comédia

Podre de ricos

Instant Family

Isn't It Romantic

Little

Pokémon - Detetive Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Melhor ator de filme de comédia

Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart – Night School

Liam Hemsworth – Isn't It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Melhor atriz de filme de comédia

Awkwafina – Podres de ricos

Constance Wu – Podres de ricos

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin – Little

Rebel Wilson – Isn't It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish – Night School

Melhor filme do verão

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Melhor ator do verão

Adam Sandler - Mistério no mediterrâneo

Charles Melton- The Sun Is Also a Star

Corey Fogelmanis- Ma

Himesh Patel -Yesterday

K.J. Apa -The Last Summer

Tom Holland - Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar

Melhor atriz do verão

Jennifer Aniston - Mistério no mediterâneo

Maia Mitchell - The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling - Late Night

Selena Gomez -The Dead Don't Die

Yara Shahidi - The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya - Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar