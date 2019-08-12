A lista completa de vencedores do Teen Choice Awards 2019

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX
por Alyssa Morin | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 12 ago. 2019 11:16
O Teen Choice Awards 2019 aconteceu nesse domingo, 11, e contou com a apresentação de Lucy Hale e David Dobrik. Neste ano, o evento não poderia ter mais a cara do verão e rolou em Hermosa Beach, na Califórnia.
Entre os artistas que tiveram mais indicações estão o cantor de Old Town Road, concorrendo em 5 categorias, Vingadores: Ultimato, com 9 indicações, e na TV Riverdale e The Flash dominaram ao concorrerem em 5 categorias cada.
Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor filme de drama
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
Para todos os garotos que já amei
Melhor ator de filme de drama
Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma estrela
Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Noah Centineo – Para todos os garotos que já amei
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Melhor atriz de filme de drama
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford – After
Lady Gaga – Nasce uma estrela
Lana Condor – Para todos os garotos que já amei
Melhor filme de comédia
Podre de ricos
Instant Family
Isn't It Romantic
Little
Pokémon - Detetive Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Melhor ator de filme de comédia
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart – Night School
Liam Hemsworth – Isn't It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Melhor atriz de filme de comédia
Awkwafina – Podres de ricos
Constance Wu – Podres de ricos
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin – Little
Rebel Wilson – Isn't It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish – Night School
Melhor filme do verão
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Melhor ator do verão
Adam Sandler - Mistério no mediterrâneo
Charles Melton- The Sun Is Also a Star
Corey Fogelmanis- Ma
Himesh Patel -Yesterday
K.J. Apa -The Last Summer
Tom Holland - Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar
Melhor atriz do verão
Jennifer Aniston - Mistério no mediterâneo
Maia Mitchell - The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling - Late Night
Selena Gomez -The Dead Don't Die
Yara Shahidi - The Sun Is Also a Star
Zendaya - Homem-Aranha: De volta ao lar
Melhor vilão de filme
Johnny Depp – Animais fantásticos e onde habitam: Os Crimes de Grindelwald
Josh Brolin – Vingadores: Ultimato
Jude Law – Capitã Marvel
Mark Strong – Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
Patrick Wilson – Aquaman
Mehor filme de ação
Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Vingadores: Ultimato
Bumblebee
Capitã Marvel
MIB: Homens de Preto - International
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso
Melhor ator de filme de ação
Chris Evans – Vingadores: Ultimato
Chris Hemsworth – Vingadores: Ultimato, MIB: Homens de Preto - International
John Cena – Bumblebee
Paul Rudd – Homem-Formiga e a Vespa, Vingadores: Ultimato
Robert Downey Jr. – Vingadores: Ultimato
Samuel L. Jackson – Capitã Marvel
Melhor atriz de filme de ação
Brie Larson – Capitã Marvel, Vingadores: Ultimato
Evangeline Lilly – Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson – Vingadores: Ultimato
Tessa Thompson – MIB - Homens de Preto: International
Zoe Saldana – Vingadores: Ultimato
Melhor filme de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
Aladdin
Aquaman
X-Men: Fênix Negra
Animais fantásticos e onde habitam: Os crimes de Grindelwald
O retorno de Mary Poppins
Shazam!
Melhor ator de filme de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
James McAvoy – X-Men: Fênix Negra
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda – O retorno de Mary Poppins
Mena Massoud – Aladdin
Will Smith - Aladdin
Zachary Levi - Shazam!
Melhor atriz de filme de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
Amber Heard – Aquaman
Emily Blunt – O retorno de Mary Poppins
Katherine Waterston – Animais fantásticos e onde habitam: Os Crimes de Grindelwald
Keira Knightley – Quebra-Nozes e os quatro reinos
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Sophie Turner – X-Men: Fênix Negra
Melhor série de drama
Good Trouble
Marvel's Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Melhor ator de série de drama
Adam Huber – Dinastia
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Melhor atriz de série de drama
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Melhor série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Melhor ator de série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melhor atriz de série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia
Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Melhor série de ação
Arrow
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Melhor ator de série de ação
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Brandon Routh – DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Melhor atriz de série de ação
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.'s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.'s Finest
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Melhor série de comédia
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Melhor ator de série de comédia
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
Melhor atriz de série de comédia
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Melhor vilão de série
Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter – The Flash
Sea Shimooka – Arrow
Melhor Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma estrela
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – Para todos os garotos que já amei
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Melhor série de verão
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Melhor ator de série de verão
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Caleb McLaughlin — Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat — Grown-ish
Noah Schnapp — Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco — On My Block
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Melhor atriz de série de verão
Chloe Bennet — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Hilary Duff — Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia — On My Block
Rose McIver — iZombie
Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish
Melhor Reality Show
America's Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Melhor série reboot
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Melhor comediante
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Melhor atleta masculino
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Melhor atleta feminina
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath
Melhor artista masculino
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Melhor artista feminina
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Melhor grupo musical
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don't We
Melhor artista country
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista latina
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Melhor artista R&B/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor artista de rock
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Melhor música: artista feminina
Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
Lauren Jauregui – "Expectations"
Taylor Swift part. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Katy Perry – "Never Really Over"
Halsey – "Nightmare"
Melhor canção: artista masculino
Khalid – "Better"
Shawn Mendes – "If I Can't Have You"
Lil Nas X – "Old Town Road"
Travis Scott – "SICKO MODE"
Louis Tomlinson – "Two of Us"
Post Malone – "Wow"
Melhor música: Grupo
Imagine Dragons – "Bad Liar"
Blackpink – "DDU-DU DDU-DU"
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Why Don't We – "8 Letters"
Melhor canção de Pop
Sam Smith & Normani – "Dancing With A Stranger"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Taylor Swift part. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Ava Max – "Sweet but Psycho"
Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
Melhor canção Country
Maren Morris – "Girl"
Kane Brown – "Good as You"
Thomas Rhett – "Look What God Gave Her"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"
Kacey Musgraves – "Rainbow"
Dan + Shay – "Speechless"
Melhor canção de filme
Zayn & Zhavia Ward, Aladdin - "A Whole New World (End Title)"
Kelly Clarkson, UglyDolls - "Broken & Beautiful"
Kygo & Rita Ora, Pokémon Detective Pikachu - "Carry On"
Andy Grammer, Five Feet Apart - "Don't Give Up on Me"
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born - "Shallow"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -"Sunflower"
Melhor música eletrônica/dance
Zedd & Katy Perry – "365"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – "Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)"
Mark Ronson (part. Camila Cabello) – "Find U Again"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, – "Who Do You Love"
Melhor música latina
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (part. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – "Baila Baila Baila"
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry part. Snow – "Con Calma"
Bad Bunny part. Drake – "MIA"
CNCO – "Pretend"
Nicky Jam & Ozuna – "Te Robaré"
Melhor música de R&B/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill (part. Drake) – "Going Bad"
Lil Nas X (part. Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road [Remix]"
Mustard & Migos – "Pure Water"
Post Malone & Swae Lee – "Sunflower"
Khalid – "Talk"
Post Malone – "Wow"
Melhor música de Rock
AJR – "100 Bad Days"
Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Bastille – "Joy"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Cage The Elephan – "Ready To Let Go"
lovelytheband – "These Are My Friends"
Artista revelação
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Melhor artista international
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
BTS part. Halsey - "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith & Normani -"Dancing With A Stranger"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lil Nas X (part. Billy Ray Cyrus) - "Old Town Road [Remix]"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Julia Michaels part. Niall Horan -"What A Time"
Melhor música de verão
Jonas Brother - "Cool"
5 Seconds of Summer - "Easier"
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello - "Señorita"
Martin Garrix part. Macklemore & Patrick Stump - "Summer Days"
Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"
Melhor artista feminina do verão
Ava Max
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Melhor artista masculino do verão
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Melhor grupo do verão
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! at the Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don't We
Melhor turnê do verão
Ariana Grande - Sweetener World Tour
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep World Tour
BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)
BTS - BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour
Jennifer Lopez - It's My Party Tour
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes: The Tour
Melhor YouTuber
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian e Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki e Gabi
Sam e Colby
Melhor estrela da rede social
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Noah Centineo
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Melhor artista feminina da web
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Melhor artista masculino da web
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Melhor artista de comédia da web
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Melhor artista musical da web
Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Melhor estrela da web de moda/beleza
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials
Summer Mckeen
Melhor Gamer
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
Melhor Fandom
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
Relembre abaixo Behind the Scenes: episódio de Natal de Riverdale
