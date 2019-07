Camila Cabello e sua família são os maiores fãs de Shawn Mendes em show

View this post on Instagram

How do you top off an epic 5th Birthday and 1st Concert EVER!!!! Well by @camila_cabello taking a picture with you - that’s how!!! She’s sooooooo amazing and sweet!!!! Thanks @miccosukee.resort.gaming for always taking care of us!!!! We are having an #EPIC night #suitelife #miccnation #getinthegame ❤️ #birthday #VIP 👸🏼❤️ #shawnmendes #concert #theshawnmendestour #theshawnmendestourmiami