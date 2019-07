As tendências mais diferentonas de batom

View this post on Instagram

The pigment! The glitter! The colours! AND it is easy to apply! Literally MAGIC!✨⚡️🔥#crueltyfreemakeup #crueltyfreebeauty #Repost @nicolconcilio ・・・ The @ciatelondon glitter flip lipsticks are so cool, I had to make an IG vid on them 😍 it's legit like magic tho #ciatelondon #lipstick #glitter