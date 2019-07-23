A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2019

VÍDEO DO ANO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

ARTISTA DO ANO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

MÚSICA DO ANO

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"