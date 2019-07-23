A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Getty Images
por McKenna Aiello | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | Ter., 23 jul. 2019 10:50
Getty Images
Os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2019 está entre nós! Nesta terça-feira, 23, a MTV anunciou os nomeados ao prêmio musical deste ano.
Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande foram as artistas foram as mais indicadas, com 10 nomeações cada. Quem também aparece na lista – pela primeira vez! – é Billie Eilish, que recebeu 9 indicações.
O VMA também introduziu duas categorias neste ano: "Melhor K-Pop" e "Vídeo Para o Bem". Como não amar?
A votação tem início no dia 15 de agosto pelo site oficial da emissora. São nada menos que 14 categorias diferentes, incluindo "Vídeo do Ano", "Artista do Ano" e muito mais. Além disso, os fãs também podem votar enviando mensagens para o Twitter e Facebook da MTV.
O comediante Sebastian Maniscalco será o apresentador desta edição, que rola no dia 26 de agosto, em Nova Jersey.
Confira os indicados abaixo:
VÍDEO DO ANO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
ARTISTA DO ANO
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
MÚSICA DO ANO
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Tanner Grant
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO, apresentado por Taco Bell
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
ARTISTA PUSH DO ANO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MELHOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Khalid – "Talk"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MELHOR HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
MELHOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip"
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
MELHOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"
MELHOR LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
MELHOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
MELHOR ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots – "My Blood"
VÍDEO PARA O BEM
Halsey – "Nightmare"
The Killers – "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
John Legend – "Preach"
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Getty Images for iHeartMedia
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO ARTÍSTICA
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
MELHOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Billie Eilish – "hostage"
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?