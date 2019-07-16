A lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2019

The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)
PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)
Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)
The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)
Veep, "Veep" (HBO)
Melhor Série de Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX Networks)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwnedoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme Mahershala Ali, True Detective Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal Jared Harris, Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme Amy Adams, Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us Joey King, The Act Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama
Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)
Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)
Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)
Melhor Diretor em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial de Drama
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)
Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Melhor Diretor de Reality Show
American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)
Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)
Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)
The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)
Melhor Diretor de Série de Variedades
Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)
Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)
Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)
Melhor Diretor de Especial de Variedades
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool(CBS)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)
Springsteen On Broadway(Netflix)
The Oscars(ABC)
Melhor Documentário ou Especial de não-ficção
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)
Leaving Neverland(HBO)
Love, Gilda(CNN)
Minding The Gap(Hulu)
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
James Corden, The World's Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
