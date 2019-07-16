Última Hora

A lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por Samantha Schnurr | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 16 jul. 2019 10:26

O Emmy Awards 2019 acaba de anunciar seus indicados deste ano! A premiação acontece no dia 22 de setembro no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, e promete reunir os maiores astros da TV. 

Confira abaixo quem são os famosos que entraram na disputa e concorrem a uma estatueta dourada:

Melhor Série de Comédia

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag(Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Netflix

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Diretor em Série de Comédia

Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)

The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)

PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)

Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)

The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)

Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose

FX

Melhor Série de Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwnedoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

When They See Us

Netflix

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme
Mahershala Ali, True Detective 
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

FX

Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama

Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)

Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)

Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Melhor Diretor em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial de Drama

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)

Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Melhor Diretor de Reality Show

American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)

Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)

The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)

Melhor Diretor de Série de Variedades

Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)

Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)

Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)

Melhor Diretor de Especial de Variedades

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool(CBS)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)

Springsteen On Broadway(Netflix)

The Oscars(ABC)

Melhor Documentário ou Especial de não-ficção

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)

Leaving Neverland(HBO)

Love, Gilda(CNN)

Minding The Gap(Hulu)

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)

Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show ou Programa de Competição

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

James Corden, The World's Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

